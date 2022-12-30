Antique Finish with Iridescent Effect to bring The Hydra to life

Fifth and final coin in stunning five-coin set

Available in Proof 2oz Fine Silver

Only 250 coins worldwide

Following the release of the first four coins, this series of five 2oz Fine coins illustrating famous myths known the world over has proved to be extremely popular. The Pobjoy Mint is therefore delighted to announce the release of the fifth and final coin. This stunning series of five 2oz fine silver coins has been produced in high relief with each coin being Antique Finished by hand with an Iridescent Effect that brings the characters to life.

Designed to thrill, entertain and inspire the listeners, the ancient myths contain morals that teach different virtues: love, courage, self-reliance, and strength. They also teach that vices such as jealousy, greed, and treachery have consequences.

The story of the Twelve Labors of Hercules is well-known all over the world. These were feats that Hercules had to complete over 12 years as a penance – feats considered so difficult that they seemed impossible. The second labor of Hercules was to kill the Lernean Hydra, a monstrous nine-headed serpent who terrorized the local countryside and attacked with poisonous venom. This monster was not easily defeated as one of the nine heads was immortal and therefore indestructible. The Hydra also had assistance from a huge crab that would bite Hercules’ foot. After removing and destroying the eight mortal heads by sealing the neck to prevent replacement heads from growing, Hercules cut off the ninth head and buried it in the ground covered with a heavy rock.

The image on the coin shows Hercules fighting the Hydra with the crab also shown attacking Hercules. The High Relief and Antique Finish with Iridescent Effects on the coin really show how monstrous the Hydra was.

Presentation

The capsulated 2oz Fine Silver High Relief coins are packaged in a capsule inside a custom-made acrylic box with an outer printed sleeve that includes the Certificate of Authenticity. A further small certificate is included to show the limited mintage of those with the iridescent effect.

Coin Specifications

Metal: .999 Silver Diameter: 50.00 mm Weight: 62.21 g Issue Limit: 250

