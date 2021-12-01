Final Coin in Queen's Beasts Series Features Falcon of Plantagenets

Final release in 10-coin series features “The Falcon of the Plantagenets”

Low issue limit of 2,750 for £2 bi-metal coin

Also available in Proof Sterling Silver with an even lower issue limit of 475

Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the release of the tenth and final coin in the stunning series of £2 bimetallic coins featuring the Queen’s Beasts. The coin, issued on behalf of the British Indian Ocean Territory, features the Falcon of the Plantagenets.

As a symbol of freedom and victory, The Falcon of the Plantagenets is passed to the Queen through Edward III, who used it first from the House of Plantagenet as his badge due to this love of hawking.

The Falcon of the Plantagenets descended to Edward IV, who then took it on as his personal badge, with the falcon standing within an open fetterlock. Originally depicted as closed, the change to open referred to the struggle Edward IV had to obtain the throne.

Falcons are known for their formidable speed and strength, often symbolizing ambition, aspiration, dominance, and victory. In some cultures, the falcon is associated with the sun standing for its light and positive energy.

The design on the coin shows a side profile of a Falcon next to Edward IV’s personal shield. The shield shows a falcon sitting on top of a slightly open and golden fetterlock.

The Queen’s Beasts are 10 heraldic statues representing the genealogy of Queen Elizabeth II, which are depicted as the Royal supporters of England with each one consisting of a heraldic beast supporting a shield bearing the badge or arms of a family associated with her ancestry. The original statues were commissioned to stand at an entrance of Westminster Abbey for Her Majesty’s Coronation in 1953.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 95th Birthday in 2021, and therefore we felt that a series of coins featuring the Queen’s Beasts would be a perfect tribute to celebrate this event, a milestone that no other monarch has reached.

The obverse of the coin features the Pobjoy Mint exclusive effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Coin Specifications

Metal: .925 Sterling Silver; Cu-Ni Diameter: 28.40 mm Weight: 12.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 475; Cu-Ni: 2,750

Presentation

The £2 bi-metal Coin is housed in a special presentation pack. The Proof Sterling Silver coin is housed in a specially chosen purple box with a special certificate of authenticity.

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. You can call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.

Related Content About the Pobjoy Mint