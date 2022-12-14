By Royal Australian Mint ……

On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Royal Australian Mint released the design of the obverse side to be used on commemorative Australian coins following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Obverse will be used on collectible and investment coins starting from January 1, 2023.

Since Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953, six effigies of the Queen have appeared on Australian coins. Featuring British engraver Jody Clark’s portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, the Memorial Obverse will have one notable addition – the Queen’s years of reign – it will read “Elizabeth II 1952-2022”.

Developing an interim obverse allows the Mint to continue producing collectible and investment coins until the transition to an effigy of King Charles III.

Naturally, existing Australian legal tender coins bearing the Queen’s effigy will remain in circulation and remain legal tender forever.

In the coming months, the Australian Government will announce details of the transition to an effigy of King Charles III for all Australian legal tender circulating, collectible, and investment coins.

Assistant Minister for Competition, Charities, and Treasury Andrew Leigh said “This final series of collectible coins will serve as a lasting tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and a reminder for all Australians of her 70 years of service to Australia and the Commonwealth. We expect to be able to announce the design of the first King Charles III coins early in 2023, with coins featuring this effigy to be released late in 2023.”

Royal Australian Mint Chief Executive Officer Leigh Gordon said “We are in a period of transition between the effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III. During this period, the Mint will use the Memorial Obverse to continue producing collectable and investment coins. Our fundamental obligation is to ensure that circulating coins are available for all Australians. Until circulating coins with the effigy of King Charles III have been produced, the Mint will continue to service the demand for coins using the standard 2022 Queen Elizabeth obverse.”

The Memorial Obverse will also be featured on legal tender collector and investor coins produced by The Perth Mint in Western Australia.

Chief Executive Officer Jason Waters says The Perth Mint is delighted to feature the new obverse on selected coins from January.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s dedication to public life is unparalleled and it is our honor to pay tribute to her service with the Memorial Obverse marking her reign,” he said.

* * *

About the Royal Australian Mint

The Royal Australian Mint is an award-winning, world-class Mint and a global leader in the mint industry. The Mint produces circulating coins for Australia and other countries; collectible and investment coins for domestic and international customers; and custom-made medals, medallions and tokens for individual or corporate clients.

The Mint is also a national cultural attraction that educates millions of Australians and international visitors on the history of Australia’s decimal currency, and the significance and value of coins.