Produced in stunning High Relief in 2oz Proof Fine Silver

Also available in Unc. Cupro Nickel

The Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the release of the fifth and final coin in a series of five coins depicting Sierra Leone’s “The Wild 5” animals featuring the zebra.

Issued on behalf of Sierra Leone, these new coins are being produced in magnificent High Relief that really shows the detail of the head of the zebra design and illustrates the appeal of these animals.

The final coin in the series features perhaps the most stylish of African animals – the zebra. Just like human fingerprints, the striped pattern of each zebra is unique to each individual. Although they may appear to be badly camouflaged, when they are in a herd the distinct stripes merge into a big mass and make it extremely difficult for predators to single out individual animals.

Owing primarily to their distinctive striped coats, a group of zebra is called a ‘dazzle’.

This name also refers to a unique phenomenon called “motion dazzle”, an optical illusion that occurs when groups of zebra move quickly together. One of the world’s most awe-inspiring spectacles occurs when massive herds of zebra merge into a big mass consisting of tens of thousands of the species and migrate across the Serengeti plains.

Whilst horses and zebras are closely related and are part of the same taxonomic family (Equidae), they’re not the same species. Unlike horses, zebras cannot be domesticated, with training often being unsuccessful. This ‘untrainable’ behavior may be the result of evolution since zebras naturally live in large groups in an environment full of predators.

Their strong survival instinct makes them considerably less friendly to humans than their horse and donkey cousins.

Sub-Saharan Africa provides the most incredible opportunities for wildlife sightings, with an extremely varied mixture of animals across the continent. With such diversity of wildlife, Africa holds the titles for the biggest animals, the most dangerous animals, the fastest animals, the strongest animals, the most elusive animals, and so on. Therefore, it seems only right to depict some more of these iconic animals in a brand new five-coin series.

The coin has been produced in magnificent High Relief in 2oz Proof Fine Silver and is also available in Unc. Cupro Nickel. The design features the head of a zebra in relief with the word “ZEBRA” whilst the obverse of the coin shows the coat of arms of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

Presentation

The encapsulated 2oz Fine Silver High Relief coins are packaged in a custom-made acrylic box with an outer printed sleeve which includes the Certificate of Authenticity. The Cupro Nickel coin is shipped raw in tubes.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Silver, Cu-Ni Diameter: Silver: 50.00 mm; Cu-Ni: 38.60 mm Weight: Silver: 62.21 g; Cu-Ni: 28.28 g Issue Limit: Silver: 500; Cu-Ni: 10,000

