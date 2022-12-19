Final Walking Liberty Half Dollar Commemorated in Half Gram Gold

Proof Half Gram Gold Coin Limited to 199 coins only

Pobjoy Mint is thrilled to announce the release of a new coin to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the last Walking Liberty Half Dollar. This coin has been issued on behalf of the British Virgin Islands Government.

The Walking Liberty half dollar was a United States Half Dollar coin minted from 1916 to 1947 and designed by Adolph A. Weinman, a well-known sculptor and engraver.

Both coin designs feature a left-profile portrait of Lady Liberty as she walks toward the sun cresting a mountain on the horizon as she prepares to greet the new day. Lady Liberty is draped in the American flag and reaches out for the sun with her right hand as she carries branches of oak and laurel in her left hand, symbolizing both civil and military glory.

The Eagle is depicted on the left of Lady Liberty and features the American national bird with his wings unfolded, fearless in spirit and conscious of his power. The eagles vigilant gaze and poised bearing represents the courage and bravery of the United States.

The Walking Liberty Half Dollar remain among the few existing currencies to contain any silver in their composition due to being minted before the production of silver coinage ceased in America. Despite its discontinuation after 30 years, the design remained extremely popular, and since 1986, with a few modifications, the reverse featuring Lady Liberty has been used on American Silver Eagles to this day.

These amazing coins with an incredible patriotic motif are now available in Proof Fine Half Gram Gold, Reverse Frosted Silver Bullion, and Copper Nickel in Colored Pack. Approved by Buckingham Palace these coins carry an effigy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

Presentation

The Half Gram Gold $4 coin is presented in a red Pobjoy Mint Presentation Box and accompanied by a beautifully deigned certificate of authenticity.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Proof Fine Gold Diameter: 11.00 mm Weight: 0.50 g Issue Limit: 199

