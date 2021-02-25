Firefighter – Real Heroes

Cook Islands. 20 dollars. 2021. Silver .999. 3 oz. 50 mm. Black Proof. Mintage: 499. Special technology: smartminting©, partially printed, with micro minting. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Description of the Coin

Firefighter with breathing apparatus and helmet in front of honeycomb pattern; in the left field REAL / HERO in micro type. Below is a stylized guardian angel.

The other side features the silhouettes of two firefighters in gear, manning a firehose. To the viewer’s right, depictions of 1 and 2 World Trade Center – the Twin Towers. Below, the inscription “ONLY THE BRAVE ARE FREE” and the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II by Ian Rank Broadley (initials IRB); around it ELIZABETH II – 20 DOLLARS – COOK ISLANDS – 2021.

This is the second release in the “” series that follows the immensely popular “” coins. This time, we focus on the Firefighter.

Nobody will forget the heroism of the Firefighter facing unimaginable circumstances during the 9/11 attacks. Images of courage and bravery were seared into our consciousness forever. More recently, we have seen many images of these heroes in action fighting the wildfires of the world.

Coin Invest Trust is proud to honor this “Real Hero” by presenting the most stunning coin ever done of the Firefighter. A tribute to not only those who gave the ultimate sacrifice during 9/11 but to all Firefighters that we count on to keep us safe.

This 3 oz Black Proof measures 50 mm in diameter and features a stunning, realistic image of a Firefighter from the New York City Fire Department. The number 343 on the helmet honors the Firefighters that were lost that day in the Twin Towers.

Thanks to the enhanced smartminting technology the ultra-high relief, partly polished honeycomb pattern, and extremely detailed elements reaching to and even over the edge of the coin generate an unbelievable design. The visor that protects his eyes from the dangerous smoke and gases is a unique overlay that makes this coin even more special.

“ONLY THE BRAVE ARE FREE” and the illustration of the original twin towers on the obverse are a matching and worthy statement to honor these real heroes. A mintage of only 911 will be struck.

