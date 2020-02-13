First 50p From South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands to Feature HMS Resolution

Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the world’s first 50 pence coin on behalf of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands government. The new coin features HMS Resolution captained by James Cook.

2020 celebrates the bicentennary of the reign of George III, Britain’s longest-reigning king. During his rule in 1775, explorer Captain Cook made the first landing, survey and mapping of South Georgia in Resolution. Cook was a British explorer navigator, and cartographer in the Royal Navy.

As instructed by the admiralty, on January 17, 1775, Cook took possession of the island for Britain and renamed the land ‘Isle of Georgia’ for King George III.

The design of the coin features Cook’s ship HMS Resolution, which was a sloop of the Royal Navy that cook called “the ship of my choice and “the fittest for service of any I have seen”.

The ship was originally launched in 1770, making 2020 the 250th Anniversary of its launch.

The obverse of the coin features an effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Sterling Silver; Cupro-Nickel Diameter: 27.30 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 175; Cu-Ni: 2,750

Presentation

The Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish coin is available in a special pack. The Proof Sterling Silver coin is presented in an acrylic box with a special presentation sleeve.

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. You can call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.

Related Content About the Pobjoy Mint