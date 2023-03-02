Featuring His Majesty’s Royal Cypher

Issue Limit of 175 in Proof Sterling Silver

Issue Limit of 1,950 in Uncirculated Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish

Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the release of a brand new 50p coin commemorating the historic event of the Accession of His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth Realms.

The design on the coin features the Royal Cypher of His Majesty King Charles III surrounded by a rose, representing England; a daffodil, representing Wales; a thistle, representing Scotland; and shamrocks, representing Northern Ireland.

The cypher is the Sovereign’s monogram, consisting of the initials of the monarch’s name, Charles, and title, Rex – Latin for “King”, alongside a representation of the Crown. In the middle of the loop of the R there is a “III” to denote King Charles’ regnal number. The cypher is the personal property of The King and was selected by His Majesty from a series of designs prepared by The College of Arms. The King’s cypher will appear on government buildings and state documents and be used by government departments and by the Royal Household.

The cypher will replace that of the late Queen, which combined the letters E and R, as well as her regnal number: II. It will gradually be phased into public life, appearing at the top of royal stationery, on buildings and post boxes, and on uniforms. There’s a similar but slightly amended cypher that will be used in Scotland.

HM King Charles III acceded to the British throne on September 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, after 70 years of reign. Prince Charles was the longest-serving British heir apparent, surpassing Edward VII. When he became monarch at the age of 73, he was the oldest person to do so – the previous record holder being William IV, who was 64 when he became king in 1830.

On September 10, 2022, HM King Charles III was publicly proclaimed King of the United Kingdom by the Accession Council. He was later also proclaimed King of each of his other realms by the relevant privy and executive council. This was the first time in British history that the ceremony was televised and available to the public. The Coronation of HM King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort is due to take place on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey.

Issued on behalf of the British Antarctic Territory, the coin has been produced in Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish and Proof Sterling Silver. Approved by Buckingham Palace, this coin carries our first effigy of His Majesty King Charles III produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

Presentation

The Proof Sterling Silver coin is presented in a Union Jack box with a certificate of authenticity. The Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish coin is presented in a special colorful presentation pack.

Coin Specifications

Metal: .925 sterling Silver; Cupro Nickel Diameter: 27.30 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 175; CuNi: 1,950

