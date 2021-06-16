New series of Sea Creatures 50p colored coins issued on behalf of the British Indian Ocean Territory

Fourth release in a six-coin series features the checkerboard wrasse

Low issue limit of 2,750

Also available in Proof Sterling Silver with an incredibly low issue limit of 175 worldwide

Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the fourth coin in the stunning new series of 50p coins featuring Sea Creatures issued on behalf of the British Indian Ocean Territory.

The fourth coin in the collection features the checkerboard wrasse (Halichoeres hortulanus), named after its distinctive pattern. The design on the coin features an adult checkerboard wrasse swimming along coral reefs.

The checkerboard wrasse is also known as the marble or hortulanus wrasse. They undergo a fairly dramatic transformation in coloring as they age. As juveniles, they are white with stripes, dots, and patches of black. With maturity, they become silver with a black checkerboard pattern on the body. The dorsal fin and tail are yellow, and the face is light green with orange to pink striped markings.

They are also able to change sex during their lifetime. They are all born as females and dependent on social cues are able to change into males at maturity. Usually, in any given area, there are numerous females and a single male. If the male disappears for any reason, then the largest female in the area will change into a male.

The checkerboard wrasse is widespread throughout the tropical and subtropical waters of the Indian Ocean. The British Indian Ocean Territory alone covers a total area of 44 square kilometers but the territorial seas cover over 60,000 square kilometers containing coral reefs.

The coin is available in Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish with the checkerboard wrasse portrayed in full color really bringing its pattern to life. A special color album, which is sold separately, has been designed to house all six coins of the collection. The coin is also available in colored Proof Sterling Silver.

The obverse of the coin features the Pobjoy Mint exclusive effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Sterling Silver Colored; Cu-Ni Colored Diameter: 27.30 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 175; Cu-Ni: 2,750

Presentation

The Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish 50p is presented in capsules with a special album sold separately to house all six coins. The Proof Sterling Silver 50p coin is housed in a red box with a special certificate of authenticity.

