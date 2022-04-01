From Decadrachms to Shooting Talers - World Coins From Atlas Numismatics

By Atlas Numismatics ……



We are pleased to offer our latest selection of coins and medals for your consideration. We hope that you may find something of interest for your collection and look forward to hearing from you if have any questions.

Atlas Numismatics remains actively interested in purchasing individual items and whole collections if you are considering selling your coins or medals. We would be happy to assist with shipping and insurance should your items merit further inspection. Please contact us if you have rare or exceptional ancient, world, or United States coins for sale; click the following links for more information on Appraisals and Selling to Atlas.

Please contact us with any offers or other inquiries by sending an email to [email protected].

* * *

New Atlas Numismatics Inventory

These five items are just a sample of the 164 recent additions to our inventory. We have added new material in the World (129), Ancient (3), and U.S. (32) categories.

1067216 | GREEK. SICILY. Syracuse. Dionysios I. (Tyrant, 407-367 BCE). Struck circa 405-370 BCE. AR Decadrachm. NGC Ch. AU (Choice About Uncirculated) Strike 4/5 Surface 4/5 Fine Style. 33.5 mm. 43.41 g. [ΣΥ-ΡΑ-Κ]Ο-[Σ]-ΙΩΝ. Head of Arethusa left, wearing wreath of grain ears, triple-pendant earring, and pearl necklace; pellet below chin, four dolphins swimming around / [AΘΛA]. Charioteer, holding kentron in extended right hand and reins in left, driving fast quadriga left; above, Nike flying right, crowning charioteer with wreath held in her extended hands; below heavy exergual line, [military harness, shield], greaves, cuirass, and crested Attic helmet, all connected by a horizontal spear. Gallatin dies R.XXI/J.II; Scavino 59 (D18/R31); HGC 2, 1299; SNG ANS 375 (same dies); BMC 179 (same dies).

Unsigned dies in the style of Euainetos. Attractive high-relief surfaces.

Ex Lanz Auction 156 (6/2/2013) Lot 62. Includes NGC photo certificate.

1066632 | CENTRAL AMERICAN REPUBLIC. 1835-NG M AR 8 Reales. NGC MS64. Guatemala City. Five mountains, sun has large, full face / Tree divides denomination. KM 4.

Struck in medal rotation. Deep cabinet patina. NGC Top Pop as of March 2022.

1067505 | HUNGARY. Leopold I. 1694-K-B AV Ducat. NGC MS66. Kormoczbanya (Kremnitz mint). 3.47gm. LEOPOLD: D: G: R – S: A: G: H: B: R E X. Leopold standing right divides mint mark in inner circle / · AR · AV · DV · BV · M · – MOCO · TY · date. Madonna with child at right. KM 151; ÉH-992a.

1067106 | NEW ZEALAND. George V. (King, 1910-1936). 1935 AR Crown. NGC PR66. Crowned bust left / Crown above standing figures shaking hands. KM 6; Dav.-433.

Famous world coin struck to commemorate the Treaty of Waitangi, the accord signed in 1840 between representatives of Britain and Maori chiefs of the North Island of New Zealand. From a mintage of just 364 Proofs issued in sets and 104 issued individually.

1066900 | SWITZERLAND. Schaffhausen. 1865 AR Confederation Shooting Taler of 5 Francs. NGC MS67+. Seated Helvetia with young son of William Tell holding apple pierced by arrow. / Cantonal Arms in Gothic frame. KM X S8; Richter 1054; Dav.-382.

For the Federal Shooting Festival held in Schaffhausen. Mintage of 10,000.

* * *

Atlas Numismatics – Appraisal and Buying

Atlas Numismatics is actively seeking to purchase individual items and whole collections. Please contact us if you have rare or exceptional ancient, United States, or world coins for sale; click here for more information.

* * *

Updates to their online inventory are issued monthly.

For more information and to sign up for the firm’s monthly newsletter, visit www.atlasnumismatics.com.

