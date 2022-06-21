Daydreamer – Future

Palau. 10 Dollars 2022. Silver .999. 2 oz. 45 mm. Antique finish. Mintage: 1,500 pieces. Special technology: smartminting® (Ultra High Relief), color. Minted by B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Description of the Coin

One side depicts a man pulling aside a curtain to reveal a futuristic scene. A robot, a suspension railway, and a flying vehicle can be seen as well as a rocket and innovative high-rise buildings; in the exergue is the inscription DAYDREAMER / FUTURE 2022.

The other side presents the coat of arms of Palau with the circumscription REPUBLIC OF PALAU 10 $.

Background

Only those who have the opportunity to hold this coin in their hands will be able to discover just how spectacular the minting technology behind this issue is. For Daydreamer – Future uses smartminting technology in a completely new way. One side is recessed and has an unusually high rim, creating the illusion of a theater stage. A man protrudes from the coin, pulling aside a curtain that blocks the observer’s view of the action on stage. The man thus reveals the future–which we can experience from the auditorium, so to speak. The wonderful contrast between the clear lines of the curtain in Antique Finish and the scenery from the future painted in shades of blue sparks our imagination and draw us right into this futuristic world.

The curtain as a boundary between reality and dream is an ancient motif that artists from the Greek painter Zeuxis to the street artist Banksy used again and again to illustrate the fact that, in addition to reality, there is an imaginative world out there. CIT’s designers, who created this innovative motif, are thus following a long-standing tradition.

Daydreamer – Future is a numismatic invitation to dream, to create one’s own image of the future, which may look like CIT’s designers imagined it, or completely different.

Further Information

www.cit.li/coins/daydreamer-future

* * *

CoinWeek Podcast #155: Ultra-Modern Coins Take Over

Mobile phone users. Stream this podcast for free by downloading the podomatic app or subscribe to the CoinWeek Podcast on iTunes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In this episode of the CoinWeek Podcast, we have a lively, interesting, and provocative conversation with Chang Bullock and Orlando Lorenzana of CIT, where we talk about how ultra-modern coins (or postmodern coins, as we call them) have taken over the contemporary coin market and how CIT’s innovations in color and coin minting technology are changing the game for private and sovereign mints.

You cannot walk away from this podcast without learning something about the way minting has changed–and has always been changing throughout the course of monetary history–and we hope it will give you a clearer picture of where we are heading.

