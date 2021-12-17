Gem Off-Center Victoria Sovereign Among New World Coins at Atlas Numismatics

By Atlas Numismatics ……



This month we have brought together quite an interesting selection of coins and medals for your consideration. If you see something of interest, we look forward to hearing from you.

Atlas Numismatics remains actively interested in purchasing individual items and whole collections if you are considering selling your coins or medals. We would be happy to assist with shipping and insurance should your items merit further inspection. Please contact us if you have rare or exceptional ancient, world, or United States coins for sale; click the following links for more information on Appraisals and Selling to Atlas.

Please contact us with any offers or other inquiries by sending an email to [email protected].

* * *

New Atlas Numismatics Inventory

These five coins, patterns, and medals are just a sample of the 319 recent additions to our inventory. We have added new material in the World (306), Ancient (1), and U.S. (12) categories.

1065817 | AUSTRIAN STATES. Salzburg. Paris von Lodron. (Prince-Archbishop, 1619-1653). 1628 AV 4 Ducats. PCGS MS61. 13.87gm. Façade of the cathedral of St. Rupert and Virgilius held between the two saints enthroned in heaven; Cappello romano and the archbishops crest, below / Reliquary of the saints carried by eight bishops; legend around. KM 124; Fr.-737.

Dedication of the Salzburg Cathedral. Superb strike and luster.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 44570047

1065949 | COLOMBIA. Charles III. (King, 1759-1788). 1769-NR V AV 8 Escudos. NGC MS62. Nuevo Reino, Bogota. CAROLUS · III · D · G · HISP · ET IND · REX. Uniformed bust right / IN · UTROQ · FELIX · AUSPICE · DEO ·. Arms within Order chain. KM 41; Fr.-31; Calicó 2091; Restrepo-M71.14.

Highly lustrous and sharply struck; some minor adjustment marks and hairlines are evident.

Please use this link to verify the NGC certification number: 5780845-009

1065389 | GREAT BRITAIN. England. Charles II. (King, 1660-1685). 1674 AR Sixpence. PCGS MS63. Bust of Charles II right / Standard crowned cruciform shields, as the crown Star of the Garter in the center and interlinked C’s in the angles. KM 441; SCBC-3382; ESC-566 (Prev. ESC-1512).

Four strings in harp. Sharply struck and superbly toned.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 44256271

1065823 | GREAT BRITAIN. Victoria. (Queen, 1837-1901). 1863 AV Sovereign. NGC MS66 Mint Error. VICTORIA DEI GRATIA. Head left / BRITANNIARUM REGINA FID: DEF:. Without die number. KM 736.1; SCBC-3852; Fr.-387.

Superb satiny Gem world coin mint error; Struck 50% off-center. Exceedingly rare.

Housed in an old NGC holder.

Please use this link to verify the NGC certification number: 1741438001

1065738 | PERU. Philip V. 1720-L M AV 8 Escudos. PCGS MS62. Lima. 26.79gm. Pillars and waves / Cross with lions and castles in angles; ANO and date in legend. KM 38.2; Calico 2132; S-L28.

The finest certified example of the date at both NGC and PCGS as of December 2021

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 44548326

* * *

Current and Upcoming Events

Atlas will be attending the following numismatic conventions in January 2022.

The 50th Annual New York International Numismatic Convention (NYINC)

InterContinental New York Barclay

111 East 48th Street and Lexington Avenue.

Bourse dates: January 13-16, 2021

Atlas Numismatics – Appraisal and Buying

Atlas Numismatics is actively seeking to purchase individual items and whole collections. Please contact us if you have rare or exceptional ancient, United States, or world coins for sale; click here for more information.

* * *

Updates to their online inventory are issued monthly.

For more information and to sign up for the firm’s monthly newsletter, visit www.atlasnumismatics.com.

