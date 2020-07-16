Gentoo Penguin on 2nd Coin in 50p Series From South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands

Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish Colored coin available in a special collector’s album

Incredibly Low Issue Limit: 2,500

The Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the second 50 pence coin in the new series on behalf of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Government.

The second coin in the series features the gentoo penguin.

The penguin coins have been vastly popular with collectors and this very-low-issue-limit series is sure to be no different. The series is complemented with a limited edition silver coin series to make it even more special. But hurry, because the silver coin often sells out very quickly–and in this case, the silver gentoo penguin coin has already sold out.

The origins of the gentoo penguin’s name is now unfortunately lost to time. “Gentoo” was an Anglo-Indian term to distinguish Hindus from Muslims, with the English term potentially originating from the Portuguese ‘gentil’.

However, despite the origins being unknown, the gentoo penguin is still easily recognisable by the wide white stripe that extends like a bonnet across the top of its head as well as its bright orange bill.

The design on the coin itself features a single Gentoo penguin walking across the ice. The Pobjoy Mint exclusive effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is shown on the obverse of the coin.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Sterling Silver, Cupro-Nickel Diameter: 27.30 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 199; Cu-Ni: 2,500

Presentation

We have produced a collector’s album (sold separately) for this set of colored penguins, which gives important facts and information about the individual penguins. The Proof Sterling silver coins are presented in an acrylic box with a special presentation sleeve.

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. You can call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.

Related Content About the Pobjoy Mint