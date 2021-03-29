Limit 5,000 Worldwide – Also Available in Cupro Nickel

Pobjoy Mint is pleased to announce the release of a stunning and unique titanium coin on behalf of the British Antarctic Territory.

The barbeled Antarctic plunderfish (Artedidraco skottsberg) is one of around 25 species of small predatory fish in the family Artedidraconidae that are found only in the Southern Ocean. It is found in the waters around the Antarctic continent from the near-shore to depths exceeding 600m.

It eats a wide variety of small invertebrates found on or near the seafloor including crustaceans, polychaete worms, and hydrozoans. In common with many Antarctic fish species, it produces antifreeze glycoproteins that allow them to occupy freezing habitats unavailable to most other fishes.

One of the more remarkable features of this particular fish is that its scales have UV properties, which means that it glows brightly under UV light. It is the replication of this effect of the coin that makes it unique and very special. Produced in dark blue titanium, the coin has undergone a further process to highlight some of the scales on the design with special ink so that the coin itself will glow in the dark.

Titanium reacts differently with every strike, so each Titanium Plunderfish coin is technically different and varies slightly in color. There is also a lined effect present on the coins that is unique to this metal.

The obverse of the coin features the exclusive Pobjoy Mint effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The coin is also available in Cupro Nickel.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Blue Titanium; Cu-Ni Diameter: Titanium: 36.10 mm; Cu-Ni: 38.60 mm Weight: Titanium: 10.00 g; Cu-Ni: 28.28 g Issue Limit: Titanium: 5,000; Cu-Ni: 10,000

Presentation

The titanium coin is shipped encapsulated in an acrylic capsule for protection and housed in a stunning red box with a Certificate of Authenticity.

