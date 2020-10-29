Guess How Much I Love You 50p Coin 2nd Edition Issued by Pobjoy Mint

Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish Colored 50p coin presented in a special pack

Proof Sterling Silver 50p with Certificate in Box

Issue Limit: 7,500 Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish; 2,000 for Silver

Produced on behalf of the Gibraltar Government

The Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the new release of a second edition 50 pence coin featuring the book Guess How Much I Love You showing an image of Big Nutbrown Hare cradling Little Nutbrown Hare with the world-famous phrase “I love you right up to the moon AND BACK”. Pobjoy Mint was saddened to hear that the author Sam McBratney was no longer with us but we were heartened that this much-loved author was able to approve the coin design and that his delightful characters will continue to live on.

The beloved children’s classic Guess How Much I Love You, written by Sam McBratney and illustrated by Anita Jeram, marks its 25th year since the adventures of the Nutbrown Hares first appeared in print. Over 50 million copies of this story of love and family bonds sold worldwide in 57 languages, across a range of formats including hardback, paperback, and board books to hand-puppet books and puzzle books. Readers worldwide have cherished Big Nutbrown Hare and Little Nutbrown Hare’s sweet and playful exchange, illustrated with gentle, joyful watercolors that beautifully depict this most essential connection.

As retailers face continued challenges due to the global pandemic, Walker Books and its sister companies Candlewick Press in the United States and Walker Books Australia are seeing a growing interest in its classic children’s book brands, including Guess How Much I Love You, and is a testament to the ongoing importance of true and trusted stories and characters that provide comfort and stability. With its playful charm and joyful celebration of love, Guess How Much I Love You picture books can be found not only on nursery bookshelves but are the prized childhood possessions of adults who themselves grew up with the book and are now sharing this experience with their own children.

The design features Big Brown Hare cradling Little Nut Brown Hare staring up at the moon with the wording “I Love You right up to the moon – AND BACK” from the storybook. The Guess How Much I Love You logo embossed at the top of the coin next to the moon. The obverse of the coin features the Pobjoy Mint Effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The new 50 pence coin will be produced in Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish Colored in a presentation pack and Proof Sterling Silver uncolored with a box and special certificate.

Presentation

The Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish 50 pence colored coin will be presented in a specially designed pack. The Proof Sterling Silver coin will be presented in a beautiful red box with a specially branded certificate of authenticity compliment the Silver edition.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Sterling Silver, Cupro-Nickel Diameter: 27.30 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 2,000; Cu-Ni: 7,500

