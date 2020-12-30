Heritage Hong Kong Auctions Top $6.5 Million

Heritage’s final numismatic signature auctions of 2020, held December 17-19 in Hong Kong, realized more than $6.5 million with Post-Auction sales continuing. These auctions focused on Asian coins and currency, along with a small but significant offering of ancient coins.

The auction of World and Ancient coins raised over $4.5 million, highlighted by an original strike Kuang-hsü silver Pattern Tael from 1906, graded MS64 by NGC which realized $288,000. Struck just six years after the reestablishment of the Tientsin mint, the series ultimately failed to be introduced into widespread circulation. Still, the design would eventually influence the standard layout of the Imperial issues adopted after 1908. This coin is likely amongst the finest, if not the finest, certified examples of the original pattern striking.

A stunning set of patterns for the iconic “Opium” Taels of Yunnan, a set of essais that helped shape one of the most iconic issues of French-Chinese opium trade, sold for $264,000. These patterns, deriving from the engraver’s own collection, are fantastically rare, with only one or two known each.

Additional highlights of this auction included:

Heritage World Paper Money Hong Kong Auction Results

The World Paper Money auction realized in excess of $2 million in total, highlighted by two examples of the 1951 People’s Bank of China 5000 Yuan note, Pick 857Ba, both from the Ernest J. Montgomery, M.D. Collection. This 5000 Yuan is one of a few denominations created expressly for the Outer Provinces of Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang. It is assumed that only small numbers of printed banknotes were actually issued and that almost all extant examples were redeemed and destroyed beginning in 1955. Only five examples had been sold publicly in the last decade prior to this auction. A note graded Very Fine 25 by PMG sold for $66,000, while a second such note, graded Very Fine 20 by PMG, brought $57,600.

Some of the additional highlights of this auction included:

