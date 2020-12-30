Heritage Hong Kong Auctions Top $6.5 Million

Heritage’s final numismatic signature auctions of 2020, held December 17-19 in Hong Kong, realized more than $6.5 million with Post-Auction sales continuing. These auctions focused on Asian coins and currency, along with a small but significant offering of ancient coins.
The auction of World and Ancient coins raised over $4.5 million, highlighted by an original strike Kuang-hsü silver Pattern Tael from 1906, graded MS64 by NGC which realized $288,000. Struck just six years after the reestablishment of the Tientsin mint, the series ultimately failed to be introduced into widespread circulation. Still, the design would eventually influence the standard layout of the Imperial issues adopted after 1908. This coin is likely amongst the finest, if not the finest, certified examples of the original pattern striking.
A stunning set of patterns for the iconic “Opium” Taels of Yunnan, a set of essais that helped shape one of the most iconic issues of French-Chinese opium trade, sold for $264,000. These patterns, deriving from the engraver’s own collection, are fantastically rare, with only one or two known each.
Additional highlights of this auction included:
- Kiangnan. Kuang-hsü Dollar ND (1897) UNC Details PCGS, Nanking mint, KM-Y145.1, L&M-210A – Sold for: $240,000
- People’s Republic gold Proof “Peacock” 1500 Yuan (20 oz) 1993 PR69 Ultra Cameo NGC, Shanghai mint, KM601 – Sold for: $216,000
- Kwangtung. Kuang-hsü Specimen Trial 50 Cents (3 Mace 6-1/2 Candareens) ND (1889) SP64 PCGS, Heaton mint, KM-Y197, L&M-124A – Sold for: $174,000
- Republic Yuan Shih-kai Pattern Dollar Year 3 (1914) MS63 NGC, Tientsin mint, KM-Pn32, L&M-72 – Sold for: $168,000
- Republic Yuan Shih-kai “L. Giorgi” Pattern Dollar Year 3 (1914) MS61 NGC, Tientsin mint, KM-Pn33, L&M-73 – Sold for: $126,000
- Hsüan-t’ung silver Pattern Dollar ND (1910) MS64 NGC, Tientsin mint, Kann-219, L&M-24 – Sold for: $108,000
- Republic Li Yuan-hung Dollar ND (1912) MS66 PCGS, Wuchang mint, KM-Y321, L&M-45 – Sold for: $78,000
- Annam: Thieu Tri gold 5 Tien ND (1841-1847) AU58 NGC, KM341 – Sold for: $69,600
Heritage World Paper Money Hong Kong Auction Results
The World Paper Money auction realized in excess of $2 million in total, highlighted by two examples of the 1951 People’s Bank of China 5000 Yuan note, Pick 857Ba, both from the Ernest J. Montgomery, M.D. Collection. This 5000 Yuan is one of a few denominations created expressly for the Outer Provinces of Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang. It is assumed that only small numbers of printed banknotes were actually issued and that almost all extant examples were redeemed and destroyed beginning in 1955. Only five examples had been sold publicly in the last decade prior to this auction. A note graded Very Fine 25 by PMG sold for $66,000, while a second such note, graded Very Fine 20 by PMG, brought $57,600.
Some of the additional highlights of this auction included:
- China People’s Bank of China 1000 Yuan 1951 Pick 857Aa S/M#C282 PMG Uncirculated 62 – Sold for: $55,200
- Hong Kong Chartered Bank of India, Australia & China 50 Dollars 1.7.1931 Pick 56cts KNB36 Color Trial Specimen PMG Gem Uncirculated 66 EPQ – Sold for: $55,200
- China People’s Bank of China 100 Yuan 1949 Pick 835a S/M#C282 PMG Gem Uncirculated 66 EPQ – Sold for: $50,400
- A second China People’s Bank of China 100 Yuan 1949 Pick 835a S/M#C282 PMG Gem Uncirculated 66 EPQ – Sold for: $50,400
- China People’s Bank of China 5000 Yuan 1951 Pick 857Ca S/M#C282 PMG Choice Very Fine 35 EPQ – Sold for: $50,400
