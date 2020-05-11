The Royal Canadian Mint released its entire fine silver Floral Emblems of Canada coin series on Tuesday, May 5. This follows the launch of the first two coins earlier this year featuring Ontario and Quebec. Each coin features the official floral emblem of each province and territory, illustrated by artist Lisa Thomson-Khan. This bouquet of collectibles, along with many others, can be ordered as of today.

The Canadian Mint is also issuing a new coin from its fine silver Moments to Hold series, with a tribute to the 350th Anniversary of Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC). Artist Trevor Tennant’s reverse design is inspired by the famed Emanuel Hahn artwork of the 1935 Voyageur dollar. The engraved image features six explorers paddling from an HBC trading post, visible among a distant cluster of pine trees. As HBC is the oldest corporation in North America, its 350th anniversary marks an important milestone in Canadian history.

As a shimmering new tribute to Canada’s monarch, the 2020 $20 Fine Silver Coin – Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Brazilian Aquamarine Tiara turns the spotlight on one of the most imposing headpieces in the Queen’s jewellery collection. This coin features rhodium plating and is enhanced with Swarovski® crystals and aquamarine-colored stones to colorfully capture the headpiece’s regal splendor. The original tiara was fashioned in 1957 to match a demi-parure: a diamond and aquamarine necklace with matching earrings, that was a coronation gift from the people of Brazil. The Royal Canadian Mint has also issued a very low mintage 99.99% pure gold version of this coin.

Back by popular demand, the Mint has produced a 2020 version of the Sparkle of the Heart coin that features Dancing Diamond™ technology. Like a twinkling star, the Canadian diamond at the heart of this coin catches light from any angle and flashes its fire with every movement.

Mintages, pricing and full background information on each product can be found on the “Shop” tab of www.mint.ca.

These products can be ordered directly from the Royal Canadian Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or on the Mint’s web site. Due to the suspension of certain operations as the Mint manages the health and safety of its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, customer purchases may encounter unusual delivery delays or be shipped after we resume production.

The Mint will continue to announce new products on a monthly basis. In the meantime, our talented engravers, product designers and engineers are busy developing new and exciting products to meet the ongoing needs of our loyal customers.

* * *

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada’s circulation coins. The Mint is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca.

