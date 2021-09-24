Hungarian Greyhound the Newest Entry in Popular Hungarian Dog Breed Coin Series

By Coin & Currency Institute ……



The Hungarian Mint will release on October 4 the third issue in the “Hungarian sheep and hunting dog breeds” coin series dedicated to the Magyar Agar, or Hungarian Greyhound. The first two coins, the Vizsla (2019) and the Komondor (2020), sold out within days, and the expectation is no different for this issue.

The Magyar Agár is a tough, fast, elegant sighthound with an endless supply of stamina. Though traditionally used for hunting, these dogs also make vigilant watchdogs and faithful companions. The Magyar Agár is an original hunting breed from Hungary. Experts believe the Magyars themselves brought these dogs with them when they first settled the Carpathian Basin around the ninth century. Though similar in appearance to the Greyhound, these dogs are a bit longer and stouter. As for their racing skills, the Magyar Agár has more endurance over longer distances, but it can’t accelerate quite as fast as the Greyhound. Breeders crossed the two in the 19th and 20th centuries to add more endurance to the Greyhound bloodline and rekindle dwindling stocks of Magyar Agár after World War II. The United Kennel Club recognized the breed in 2006.

The Magyar Agár has a strong bone structure and well-developed muscles. The breed’s short coat is dense, coarse, and smooth. Magyar Agárs develop a thick undercoat in the winter that protects them from harsh weather. These dogs come in all colors and combinations. It has a wedge-shaped head, long muzzle, and elegant, muscular neck. The breed’s dark eyes give an intelligent expression, and its rose ears are large and thick. These dogs also have a deep chest, well-arched ribs, tucked-up belly, and long, muscular legs.

Magyar Agárs are friendly dogs that make wonderful pets for people with active lifestyles. Though they can be a bit reserved, these pups usually get along great with other dogs and kids. Their loyal, protective nature also makes them excellent watchdogs. (Source: www.wisdompanel.com).

The 2,000 forint coin has a diameter of 34 mm with a smooth edge. It is struck in a gold-looking alloy of 75% copper, 4% nickel, and 21% zinc and weighs 16 grams. It sells for $19.95 USD. Five or more coins are $17.95 each. Mintage is limited to 10,000 pieces in Prooflike quality.

* * *

To order, or for more information on these and other coins of Hungary, contact the Hungarian Mint’s North American Representative at P.O. Box 399, Williston, VT 05495. Toll-free: 1-800-421-1866. Fax: 802-536-4787. Email: [email protected], or click on the Hungarian flag at www.coin-currency.com for secure website ordering. Add $5.75 to each order for shipping and handling in the U.S.A. Shipping to other countries will be based on actual cost. Vermont residents add 6% sales tax. Those desiring to receive information and photographs electronically on a regular basis can provide their email address to [email protected].

