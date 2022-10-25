Ireland Launches Luke Kelly Silver Proof Coin, Already Sold Out

€15 Silver Proof coin is the final coin in the “Modern Musician” series of silver proof coins, which also featured coins dedicated to Rory Gallagher and Phil Lynott.

The coin was officially launched by President Michael D. Higgins at St. Laurence O’Toole National School in Dublin 1, the former school of Luke Kelly.

The coin is limited to 3,000 pieces and will retail at €64.99.

On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Central Bank of Ireland launched a silver commemorative coin for the late singer and folk musician Luke Kelly. The coin was officially launched by President Michael D. Higgins at Luke Kelly’s former school, St. Laurence O’Toole National School in Dublin. Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe also attended the launch. It was made available to purchase from www.collectorcoins.ie/lukekelly as of 2 pm on Oct. 24 and all 3,000 coins sold out within hours. The commemorative retailed at €64.99 (about $64.27 USD at the time of publication) with a limit of one coin per transaction.

Central Bank Acting Deputy Governor Mark Cassidy said:

“We are delighted to issue this coin to commemorate the late and much-loved Luke Kelly. It is especially fitting to be at his former school, St. Laurence O’Toole National School, for this launch and we are immensely grateful to the staff and pupils for welcoming us today for this special occasion.

“Luke’s impact on and musical contributions to Irish culture were seminal and he continues to be held in warm regard by generations of people in Ireland. This coin celebrates his legacy and provides a fitting tribute to his memory.”

The coin is struck in .925 sterling silver to Proof quality. It is the final coin in the “Modern Musicians” series of silver Proof coins, which previously featured Rory Gallagher and Phil Lynott and has proven extremely popular.

The coin features an image of Luke Kelly singing, in tribute to his distinctive voice, together with an impression of a banjo. The design by Mary Gregoriy was selected following a design competition. Ms. Gregoriy has previously designed commemorative coins featuring James Joyce (2013) and W.B. Yeats (2015) for the Central Bank.

Coin Specifications

Country: Ireland Year Of Issue: 2020 Denomination: €15 Mintage: 3,000 Alloy: 92.5% Sterling Silver Weight: 28.28 g Diameter: 38.61 mm Edge: Reeded REV Designer Mary Gregoriy Quality: Proof

