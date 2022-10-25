Iridescent Centaur Coin Latest From Mythical Creatures Series

Antique Finish with Iridescent Effect to bring The Centaur to life

Fourth coin in stunning five-coin set

Featuring a stunning HIGH RELIEF image of The Centaur

Available in Proof 2oz Fine Silver

Only 250 coins worldwide

Following the release of the first three coins, this series of five 2oz fine silver coins illustrating famous myths known the world over has proved to be extremely popular and Pobjoy Mint is therefore delighted to announce the release of the fourth coin. This stunning series of five 2oz silver coins has been produced in High Relief, with each coin being Antique Finished by hand with an Iridescent Effect that brings the characters to life.

Designed to thrill, entertain and inspire the listeners, the ancient Myths contain morals that teach different virtues: love, courage, self-reliance, and strength. They also teach that vices such as jealousy, greed, and treachery have consequences.

The centaurs are half-human, half-horse creatures from Greek mythology with the torso, head, and arms of a man and the body of a horse. They were thought to be the offspring of Ixion, King of the Lapiths, and Nephele, a cloud made in the image of Hera–but as with all Greek myths, there are different theories. Although most centaurs were depicted as lustful and wild, one of the best-known centaurs is Chiron, who was a wise centaur known for his medicinal skills and teaching abilities.

The image on the coin features an image of a centaur taking part in an Ancient Greek Battle. The design also shows other Greek soldiers and a Greek-style building in the background. The High Relief and Antique Finish with Iridescent effects on the coin bring this mythical character to life, emphasizing the powerful nature of his unusual body.

Presentation

The capsulated 2oz fine silver High Relief Centaur coins are packaged in a capsule inside a custom-made acrylic box with an outer printed sleeve that includes the Certificate of Authenticity. A further small certificate is included to show the limited mintage of those with the iridescent effect.

Coin Specifications

Metal: .999 Silver Diameter: 50.00 mm Weight: 62.21 g Issue Limit: 250

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. You can call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.

Related Content About the Pobjoy Mint