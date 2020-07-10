Island Games Commemorated on Three Unusual Circulating Coins

Three new coins individually presented in their own unique numbered packs

Particularly unusual coins with alternate polishing and frosting

Small Issue Limit: 2,019

Produced on behalf of the Gibraltar Government

In the early 1980s, the idea of organizing “The Year of Sports” was born, with the highlight of the year being the Islands Games. The Games provide an opportunity for athletes from the different participating islands to compete internationally and to establish links between the different islands.

To commemorate the Island Games that took place in 2019, The Pobjoy Mint is pleased to announce the release of three new coins produced on behalf of the Government of Gibraltar.

The Island Games have grown from its original 700 participants, 15 islands and seven sports to now hosting 2,500 participants, 24 islands and 14 sports.

The 2019 Islands Games were hosted by Gibraltar and the designs on the coins utilize the logos of the International Island Games showing some of the different sports that make up the Games. With each segment of the logo alternately polished and frosted, the overall effect makes these circulating coins quite unique.

The design on the Two Pound coin shows the Cycling logo of the Games. Cycling was introduced at the first games in 1985 but at the time only men were able to compete. The women’s events were started in 1997. There were two disciplines in the 2019 Games – the Town Criterium and the Time Trial.

The One Pound coin features the Tennis logo. Tennis has been played in the Islands Games since 1991 and has appeared in all but two of the Games. The location for the tennis event was in a place that is rarely affected by winds, providing near-perfect playing conditions.

The Fifty Pence coin shows the Sailing logo of the Island Games. Sailing was first introduced to the Islands Games in 1985 when the games were hosted in Gibraltar. As Gibraltar has a Mediterranean climate, it makes a very pleasant venue for dinghy sailing.

The obverse of each coin shows the Pobjoy Mint effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Bi-Metal (£2); Nickel Brass (£1); Cu-Ni (50p) Diameter: Bi-Metal: 28.40 mm; Brass: 23.43 mm; Cu-Ni: 27.30 mm Weight: Bi-Metal: 12.00 g; Brass: 8.75 g; Cu-Ni: 8.00 g Issue Limit: 2,019 each

Presentation

All three coins will be presented in its own unique numbered pack.

Pobjoy Mint’s CoinWeek Page Make sure to visit thefor more product information and offers

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. Please find below links to our social media where you can get in touch or you always just call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.