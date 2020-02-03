The Perth Mint is delighted to announce the release of a series of limited edition commemoratives to celebrate the James Bond films under license from EON Productions.

The first official James Bond film, Dr. No, was brought to cinemas in 1962 by producers Albert R Broccoli and Harry Saltzman. Nearly 60 years later, the 25th official film in the series, No Time To Die, will be released globally in April this year.

Perth Mint Chief Executive Officer Richard Hayes said 007 is the most iconic screen character to be celebrated by The Perth Mint.

“The Bond franchise is one of the longest-running and most successful in film history so we are delighted to issue a coin program in its honor,” Mr. Hayes said.

“Having always been associated with prestige and luxury, Bond aligns with the quality of our precious metal products.”

Struck in bullion quality from 1oz of 99.99% pure gold and 99.99% pure silver, together with a special 1oz silver high-relief gold-colored proof coin, each release aptly displays the Bond 007 gun logo within the iconic stylized gun barrel.

Designed by Joseph Caroff under creative director David Chasman of United Artists, the 007 gun logo along with the signature opening sequence of each film which portrays a silhouette of Bond at the center of the gun barrel, has become synonymous with the character.

Mr. Hayes said that as one of the first mints in the world to collaborate with global entertainment giants and licensing agents, The Perth Mint was at the forefront of broadening the appeal of coins among new generations of collectors.

“With their intrinsic value and iconic artistry representing much-loved characters, our coins appeal to fans and collectors of official memorabilia,” he said.

Only 5,000 gold, 30,000 silver, and 5,000 high-relief colored coins have been released by The Perth Mint for sale worldwide.

Retailing from $65.00, the 007 James Bond coins may be purchased in-store at The Perth Mint located at 310 Hay Street in East Perth, or by telephoning 1800 098 817 (Australia), +61 8 9421 7218 (International), or by visiting the online store at perthmint.com. Collectors and gift buyers may also purchase these coins from leading coin dealers and Australia Post outlets.

