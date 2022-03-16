Truck – King of the Road

Cook Islands. 10 Dollars. 2022 Silver .999. 2 oz. 38.61 mm. Mintage: 999. Special technology: smartminting (High Relief); Black Proof with parts in Silk Finish and Proof. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Palau. 1 Dollar n.d. (2022). Gold .9999. 0.5 g. 13.92 mm. Special technology: smartminting, Special Shape, Silk Finish. Mintage: 15,000 pieces. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Description 10 Dollar Coin

One side is dominated by the front of a truck, around it a fuel gauge, to the right and the left the letter E for empty and F for full; on the license plate KING OF THE ROAD.

The other side features the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II by Ian Rank-Broadley (initials: IRB); around it the name of the ruler, the issuing nation, and the denomination, below the year 2022.

Description 1 Dollar Coin

One side depicts a truck from the front. The blank is minted in the shape of the truck.

The other side features the coat of arms of Palau with the circumscription REPUBLIC OF PALAU 1 $.

Background

Thanks to truck drivers, an overwhelming selection of goods awaits us every morning at the grocery store. Their trucks bring in what we consume on a daily basis. CIT dedicates a coin to all truckers of the world – it is the fourth coin of The Journey series, which is inspired by our love of mobility.

Despite, or perhaps precisely because of the hardship of their everyday working lives, a mythos surrounds truck driving that is celebrated by cult films like Convoy. Truckers are considered a mixture of cowboys and explorers: always on the road, loyal to each other, critical of any kind of authority, free and open to new experiences. CIT captures this attitude towards life with a coin that will appeal to anyone who knows how your views change once you get on the elevated seat of a truck cab. Thanks to smartminting and High Relief technology, the side featuring the truck becomes a work of art through a combination of different finishes: while the field is minted in Black Proof, individual details are highlighted by means of glossy Proof and Silk Finish.

The small gold coin Golden Truck is particularly impressive. With its 0.5 g of gold, it is a wonderful mascot for all those who provide us with everything we need in our everyday lives.

