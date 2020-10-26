King Penguin Final Coin in Popular Pobjoy 50p Series

Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish Colored coin available in a special collector’s album

The Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the final 50 pence coin in the penguin series on behalf of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Government. The fourth coin in the new series features the king penguin.

The Penguins coins have been vastly popular with collectors and this very low-issue-limit series has been just as popular. This series has been complemented with a limited-edition of silver coin versions–which, as has happened with the king penguin silver coin already, tend to sell out fast–making this series even more special.

At first glance, the king penguin (Aptenodytes patagonicus) appears to be very similar to the closely related Emperor Penguin. However, the king penguin can be distinguished from its relative by a solid bright orange patch on the cheek that contrasts with their dark feathers. The king penguin is the second-largest species of penguin in the world and over half a million pairs inhabit South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

Like emperor penguins, king penguins do not build nests. Instead, they lay only one egg at a time and carry it around on their feet covered with a flap of abdominal skin called the brood patch.

The design on the coin itself features a single king penguin. The Pobjoy Mint exclusive effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is shown on the obverse of the coin.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Sterling Silver, Cupro-Nickel Diameter: 27.30 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 199; Cu-Ni: 2,500

Presentation

We have produced a collector’s album (sold separately) for this set of colored penguins, which gives important facts and information about the individual penguins. The Proof Sterling silver coins are presented in an acrylic box with a special presentation sleeve.

