In November 2022, a new era began at the Federal Mint Swissmint with great momentum and the launch of the Mani Matter silver coin under the new “Swiss special coins” brand. From 21 March 2023, the latest creation, the Klein Matterhorn cable car coin, will be available to mark the construction of the new cable car between Zermatt and Italy.

Swissmint produces exclusive and limited collector coins under the name “Swiss special coins”. The first silver coin under the newly established brand was launched at the end of last year entitled “Mani Matter”, in memory of the great Swiss artist.

The new Klein Matterhorn cable car silver coin is the first in the Swiss Cable Car trilogy. It honors a major project in Zermatt that will be completed by summer 2023: the non-stop, year-round connection between Zermatt and Cervinia (Italy) through the Matterhorn Alpine Crossing. It will realize a long-held vision after more than 80 years. The modern cable car will connect the Matterhorn Glacier Paradise mountain station with the Testa Grigia valley station in Italy, thus creating the desired seamless link between the two locations.

Special Coins to Honor Projects and Personalities

The obverse of the 20g silver 999.9 alloy Klein Matterhorn cable car special coin focuses on both the Matterhorn Glacier Paradise mountain station and the modern 3S cable car. The Matterhorn and the nominal value of CHF 20 are depicted on the reverse. 11,000 uncirculated coins and 3,250 coins in proof quality will be issued.

The trilogy will be completed by the Titlis and Schilthorn special coins, which will be issued in late 2023 and early 2024, respectively. With the launch of the three special coins, the Mint is honoring the respective regions and their great projects.

“As the Federal Mint, we are proud of Swiss tourism and want to express our respect for it with series like these and do our part to bring the stories to the world,” says Jan Niklas Betz, Deputy General Manager & Head of Marketing/Sales at Swissmint.

The Federal Mint Swissmint produces Swiss franc coins on behalf of the Swiss Confederation. These have been created in the heart of Switzerland since 1855, and in the popular Kirchenfeld district of Bern since 1906. Since 1936, Swissmint has also minted special coins to commemorate important historical and cultural events and to honor prominent figures. Each of these special coins is a miniature work of art in a unique tradition of artistry and craftsmanship.

About the Federal Mint Swissmint

The Federal Mint Swissmint produces Switzerland’s coins for use in everyday payment transactions. The Federal Mint also regularly issues commemorative coins and coinage of a higher standard for the numismatic market. Commemorative coins in bimetal, silver, or gold bear an official, state-guaranteed, nominal value and are available in various minting qualities.