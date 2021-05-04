Künker eLive Auction 66 of Ancient and World Coins Now Open

Dear bidders and coin enthusiasts,

eLive Auction 66 from Künker starts today. From now on you can study all the pieces of the upcoming online auction at your leisure.

You can look forward to more than 1,700 lots from ancient to modern times. The offer of the ancient coins impresses among others with Greek coins, with an interesting series of coinage from Hispania. The Roman coins focus on the imperial period with several rarities, for example, a Spanish mintage of Sejanus, Otho, Didius Julianus, or Pescennius Niger.

From the field of modern times, we have compiled a wide range of coins and medals from all over the world, the major focus is on coinages from Germany as well as on Reichsmünzen (German Coins after 1871). We would like to draw your interest to a small collection of nice coins from the Hanseatic cities of Hamburg and Lübeck. In addition, we recommend an extensive series of over 100 lots of Goetz medals in nice condition.

The online auction takes place from May 4-6, 2021 starting at 6 p.m. CET each day at www.eLive-Auction.de.

The second part of the eLive Auction 66, which will be auctioned off on 25/26 May 2021, contains orders, medals, and decorations, among others with collections of the Red Cross by Heinrich Baumann, the Iron Cross, as well as honorary pins from the Grand Duchy of Saxony-Weimar.

We hope you now enjoy studying the first part of our eLive Auction 66.

Many regards from Osnabrück,

Your Künker Team

Selected Highlights of eLive Auction 66

Lot number 194

Roman Empire

Augustus, 30 B.C.-14 A.D.

Aureus, 2/1 B.C., Lugdunum.

Very fine.

Estimate: 1,250 Euros

Lot number 430

Papal States / Vatican

Gregor XVI, 1831-1846.

10 Scudi A VI/1836 R, Rome.

Very fine/extremely fine.

Estimate: 800 Euros

Lot number 645

Republic of Czechoslovakia

Ducat 1930, Kremnitz.

Rare year. Extremely fine-uncirculated.

Estimate: 1,200 Euros

Lot number 923

Braunswick-Calenberg-Hanover

Georg III, 1760-1820.

Taler 1801, Hanover. Cassengeld

Very rare. Only 126 piece struck. Extremely fine-uncirculated.

Estimate: 1,000 Euros

Lot number 1084

Bishopric of Münster

Ferdinand von Bayern, 1612-1650.

Ducat 1647, Münster.

Very rare. Lightly bent, small scratches, slightly tooled, almost extremely fine.

Estimate: 2,000 Euros

Lot number 1207

Bishopric of Würzburg

Johann Philipp von Greiffenklau-Vollraths, 1699-1719.

3 Ducats 1707.

Rare. Light tooling in the fields, extremely fine.

Estimate: 2,000 Euros

Lot number 1528

Mecklenburg-Schwerin

Friedrich Franz IV, 1897-1918.

10 Marks 1901.

Very fine.

Estimate: 2,000 Euros

Sending bids by Fax, Phone, and Email

While online bidding is always available we also gladly accept your bids by:

Fax: +49 541 96202 22

Email: service@kuenker.de

Telephone: +49 541 96202 0

Please note: The likelihood of errors increases, if we do receive your bid shortly before the auction. We thus recommend sending your bids as early as possible.

