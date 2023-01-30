Künker eLive Online Auction 76 Now Online

By Künker GmbH ……



Dear bidders and coin enthusiasts,

Künker’s eLive Auction 76 is now online. Over three evenings, we will present a total of 1,917 lot numbers with coinage from antiquity to modern times.

As always, we start the online auction with coins from the ancient world as well as coins and medals from overseas. These will be auctioned on Monday, February 20, 2023, starting at 5 pm Central European Time.

In our offer from the Middle Ages and modern times, we would like to highlight an interesting collection of French bronze medals, as well as a smaller collection of coins from Great Britain including some rarities. Furthermore, we present a larger collection of medieval coins with many bracteates, a series of Goetz medals, and a collection of silver coins from the German Empire.

Please refer to our auction schedule for exact auction times. We hope you enjoy!

Best regards,

Your Künker Team

* * *

Künker eLive Auction 76 Schedule

Monday, February 20, 2023

Lots 7001-7624:

Coins from the Ancient World

European Coins and Medals

Coins and medals from overseas

Tuesday, February 21

Lots 7625-8282:

Habsburg Hereditary Lands-Austria

German Coins and Medals: Aachen – Nuremberg

Wednesday, February 22

Lots 8283-8917:

German Coins and Medals: Öttingen – Würzburg

Medals

German coins from 1871

Numismatic Literature

* * *

Select Highlights of eLive Auction 76

Lot number 7893

Electorate of Brandenburg.

Otto I., 1157-1184.

Bracteate, 1157-1170, Brandenburg.

Nice Patina, very nice-extremely fine.

Estimate: 750 euros

Lot number 8464

Goetz medal

Bronze casting medal 1945, in the occasion of the end of the Second World War.

Extremely fine.

Estimate: 500 euros

Lot number 8640

Wuerttemberg.

Wilhelm II., 1891-1918.

3 Mark 1916.

Rare. Proof-Like.

Estimate: 5.000 euros

Lot number 8688

German East-Africa.

15 Rupien 1916 T, Tabora.

Extremely fine.

Estimate: 3.000 euros

Lot number 8731

Weimar Republic.

5 Reichsmark 1932 D.

Nice Patina, extremely fine.

Estimate: 1.500 euros

* * *

Sending Bids by Fax, Phone, and Email

While online bidding is always available we also gladly accept your bids by:

Fax: +49 541 96202 22

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: +49 541 96202 0

Please note: The likelihood of errors increases, if we do receive your bid shortly before the online auction. We thus recommend sending your bids as early as possible.

