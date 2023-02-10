Latest Australian Opal Lunar Coin Celebrates Year of the Rabbit

From our prestigious Australian Opal Lunar Series, this 2023 Year of the Rabbit coin features a spectacular centerpiece crafted from authentic Australian opal.

Those born under the sign of the Chinese lunar rabbit in 2023, 2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, and every 12th preceding year, are said to be intelligent, creative, vigilant, and compassionate.

Struck by The Perth Mint from 1oz of 99.99% pure silver in Proof quality, the coin is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 5,000 of the Australian Opal Lunar Series 2023 Year of the Rabbit 1oz Silver Proof Coin.

Year of the Rabbit Australian Opal Coin Design

The coin’s reverse incorporates a circular panel featuring a rabbit detailed in pure Australian opal. Struck elements include intricate patterning with stylized depictions of snapdragons, said to be lucky flowers for those born in the Year of the Rabbit.

The design includes the inscription ‘YEAR OF THE RABBIT’ and the Chinese character for ‘rabbit’ together with the 2023 year-date, the coin’s weight and purity, and The Perth Mint’s traditional ‘P’ mintmark. The coin’s obverse bears the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II within a stylized pattern and the monetary denomination.

Australian Opal Lunar Series Presentation

The coin is housed in a classic display case with a clear lid. Packaged within an illustrated shipper, each coin is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Designers

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Natasha Muhl is a designer and illustrator for the Perth Mint. She is drawn to natural motifs, such as animals, birds, gems, and ocean life ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Coin Specifications