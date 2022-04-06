Magnificent Argali

Platinum

Mongolia. 25,000 Togrog 2022. Platinum .9995. 1 oz. 33 mm. Proof. Mintage: 199 pieces.

Gold

Mongolia. 25,000 Togrog 2022. Gold .9999. 1 oz. 33 mm. Proof. Mintage: 199 pieces.

Mongolia. 1,000 Togrog 2022. Gold .9999. 1/10 oz. 16.5 mm. Proof. Mintage: 999 pieces.

Silver

Mongolia. 2,000 Togrog 2022. Silver .999. 3 oz. 45 mm. Proof. Mintage: 500 pieces.

Mongolia. 500 Togrog 2022. Silver .999. 1 oz. 38.61 mm. Proof. Mintage: 2,500 pieces.

Description of the Coin

All coins struck by; special technology: smartminting(Ultra High Relief).

One side depicts the combination of a front and a side view of the head of an Altai argali (Ovis ammon) with its impressive horns.

The other side depicts the curved horns of the argali; they frame a medallion featuring the coat of arms of the Bank of Mongolia, below in Cyrillic script the denomination, below in Latin script MONGOLIA, weight, fineness, and material. The background is a complicated geometric pattern with the year hidden in the design.

Background

The wonderful Altai argali (Ovis ammon), the world’s largest species of wild sheep, is the third motif of CIT’s smartminting series, which uses Mongolia’s indigenous animals to explore the possibilities of Ultra High Relief technology. After Majestic Eagle and Mystic Wolf, the impressive horns of the argali illustrate that thanks to innovative smartminting it is possible to create reliefs of a height that could not even be achieved by the 19th-century screw press – not only for gold and silver coins but also for platinum strikes.

Moreover, smartminting enables artists to use the relief however they wish because it is no longer necessary to place the highest point at the center of the coin.

Lovers of ancient coins will immediately associate the Altai argali’s horns with those that adorn the head of Alexander the Great on the coins of Lysimachus. They refer to the divine origin of Alexander, who was believed to be a descendant of Zeus Ammon or – as the Egyptians called him – Amun. Carl von Linné also associated the horns of the Altai argali with the Ammon horns of Alexander the Great. Therefore, he gave it the Latin name Ovis ammon.

Further Information

