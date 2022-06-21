Limited Edition Coin Celebrates 40 Years of the Falkland Islands

Commemorating the 40th Anniversary of the Falklands Liberation

Featuring the Official Emblem of the Falklands 40th

2022 marks the 40th anniversary of the Liberation of the Falkland Islands, and to mark this significant historical event, Pobjoy Mint is proud to announce the release of a brand new crown coin, produced on behalf of the Falkland Islands Government.

Liberation Day is the national day of the Falkland Islands and commemorates the end of the occupation of the Falkland Islands by Argentina in 1982. It is celebrated every year on the 14th of June, with 2022 marking the 40th Anniversary. The day is a public holiday in the Falkland Islands.

2022 has been named the “Looking Forward at Forty” year, a special way of making it a time to reflect on the achievements that have been made with their hard-won freedom, and to look forward to the next 40 years of life in the Falkland Islands.

A number of events will take place throughout the year in the Falkland Islands and the UK, to commemorate the sacrifices made in 1982, and to celebrate the progress made in the Islands over the past 40 years.

The long-running dispute between Britain and Argentina over the ownership of the Falkland Islands was brought to a head in 1982, and on the 2nd of April, Argentine forces invaded and occupied the Falkland Islands. The British Government, then lead by Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, responded to this attack by sending a large task force to recapture the Islands. The campaign launched by Margaret Thatcher, which probably initiated her nickname of the ‘Iron Lady’, was one of the most memorable events in post-war British history, in which British forces operated 8,000 miles from home and in terrible conditions.

After several weeks of fighting, Argentine forces surrendered on June 14, 1982, and this date has since been known as ‘Liberation Day’. Nearly 1,000 people lost their lives during the 74-day conflict, all of whom are honored each year on this anniversary.

This stunning new coin design features the official 40th Anniversary of Liberation emblem (Also known as Falklands 40th), which comprises the number 40 with the Union Jack and incorporates various aspects of life on the Falkland Islands. The Union Jack flag is displayed in the stunning colors of red, white, and blue in the Cupro Nickel version. The wording ‘40TH ANNIVERSARY OF LIBERATION’ appears in the surround and the dates ‘1982-2022’ appear above the logo. The obverse of the coin is an Effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

Presentation

The Unc. Cupro Nickel coin is presented in a special presentation pack that incorporates the Certificate of Authenticity. The Proof Sterling Silver is presented in a Union Jack presentation box with a certificate of authenticity.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Proof Sterling Silver, Cupro-Nickel Diameter: 38.60 mm Weight: 28.28 g Issue Limit: Silver: 195; Cu-Ni: 950 (of 2,950)

Presentation

The Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish 50 pence coin will be presented in a specially designed pack. The Proof Sterling Silver coin will be presented in a beautiful black box with a specially branded sleeve that includes the certificate of authenticity.

