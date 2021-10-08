Stunning series of Sea Creatures 50p colored silver coins issued on behalf of British Indian Ocean Territory

Limited edition set with Privy Mark

Presented in a stunning black presentation box with a numbered certificate of authenticity

Extremely low issue limit of 60 pieces worldwide!

Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the release of a limited edition set of our 2021 Sea Creatures in colored Proof sterling silver, but this time with a special privy mark.

The six coins in this series feature:

Chagos Anemone – also known as the clownfish and named after the Chagos Archipelago in the Indian Ocean .

and named after the in the . Powder Blue Tang – also known as the powder blue surgeonfish and the most widespread of the entire collection.

and the most widespread of the entire collection. Emperor Angelfish – the best known of all saltwater angelfish and easily spotted based on their distinctive colors.

and easily spotted based on their distinctive colors. Checkerboard Wrasse – also known as the marble or hortulanus wrasse and famous for their fairly dramatic transformation in coloring as they age.

or and famous for their fairly dramatic transformation in coloring as they age. Longnose Butterflyfish – a very common butterflyfish best known for its distinctive elongated jaw.

best known for its distinctive elongated jaw. Clown Triggerfish – known as the big-spotted triggerfish due to the big white spots that cover most of its body.

British Indian Ocean Territory comprises the 50 islands of the Chagos Archipelago, which is only a total area of 44 square kilometers but the territorial seas cover over 60,000 square kilometers containing coral reefs which comprise over 10% of Indian Ocean reef cover and the cleanest seawater ever recorded. This means that the waters around Chagos are a vital natural laboratory for scientists to learn how a healthy reef lives and to study the diverse wildlife who live in or visit these waters as breeding and feeding grounds.

The obverse of the coins features the Pobjoy Mint exclusive effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. This coin series is available in colored Proof sterling silver with a special privy mark. All coins are supplied in a six-coin black set box with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Sterling Silver Colored Diameter: 27.30 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: 60

Presentation

The Proof sterling silver 50p coin series is housed in a black box with a special numbered certificate of authencity.

