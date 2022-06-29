Lincoln Memorial 100th Anniversary $1 Coin Now Available From Pobjoy Mint

Limited to 1,922 coins worldwide

Coins available after July 13

5oz Silver Proof Lincoln coins still in stock

The Pobjoy Mint is thrilled to announce the release of a brand new $1 coin to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. The coin has been issued on behalf of the British Virgin Islands Government.

In 1913, the United States Congress approved the design and location of the commission, with construction beginning in 1914. The 30th of May, 2022 marks the 100th Anniversary of the completion of the Lincoln Memorial.

Honoring the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, and inspired by the Parthenon in Athens, Greece, the memorial features a statue of the seated Lincoln; engravings of the Gettysburg Address and Second Inaugural Address, two of his greatest speeches; and murals with allegorical depictions of his greatest accomplishments as president – the reunification of the United States following the Civil War and the emancipation of more than four million enslaved persons.

The Memorial is on the western end of the National Mall in Washington, D.C., across from the Washington Monument. Over the 100 years since the Lincoln Memorial was completed, the edifice and the surrounding landscape have taken on a significance beyond merely the commemoration of the 16th president. As one of the most recognized buildings in the world, the Lincoln Memorial has become a symbol of the United States of America, a backdrop for national celebrations, and the nation’s pre-eminent stage for the rallies and demonstrations, particularly those for civil rights.

The statue in the Lincoln Memorial was carved by Piccirilli Brothers under the supervision of the sculptor Daniel Chester French and took four years to complete. The statue, which was originally intended to be only 10 feet/3 meters tall finally stood at 19 feet/5.8 meters tall and sits inside the memorial, which is in the form of a neoclassical temple. The memorial’s architect was Henry Bacon.

This coin is a fitting tribute to one of the best-known presidents of the United States and is available in uncirculated cupro nickel inside a presentation pack. Approved by Buckingham Palace, this coin carries an effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

Presentation

The Unc. Cupro Nickel coin is presented in a designed presentation pack.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Cupro-Nickel Diameter: 38.60 mm Weight: 28.28 g Issue Limit: 1,922

