Third coin released in the African Animal Mask Series

Produced in stunning Virenium featuring the rhino

Low mintage of only 950 worldwide

Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the release of the second coin in the stunning new series, ‘African Animal Masks’. This third coin features the lion. Issued on behalf of Sierra Leone, this new series has been produced in magnificent Virenium.

Africa is home to an abundance of wildlife, including some of the world’s most famous fauna. These unique and incredible animals are impressive in their own right and, should you be lucky enough to witness them in their natural habitat, they will remain with you for years to come. Unfortunately, as a result of poaching and hunting the chances of sighting these magnificent beings in action is rapidly diminishing, with 27% of the world’s endangered animals residing in Africa alone.

Many years ago, Africa posed as a welcoming habitat for its residents, with hundreds of thousands of carnivorous mammals wandering in nearly every region of the continent. However, only a fraction of them remains, their once-large territory has been reduced to only a few protected regions and they are under constant threat.

The design of the third coin features the head of a lion styled as though it is an African mask with a special incused rim that features an African pattern to continue the theme along with the animal’s name and value.

Lions are the world’s second-largest cats and are undisputedly the kings of the Savannah. Being top predators within their environment, they play an essential role in maintaining the population of all fellow mammals and as a result, positively influencing the condition of Africa’s grasslands. These exquisite beings can often be found resting in the shade due to their sheer size, with the male lion reaching up to 3.3 meters in length and weighing up to 25 kilos.

This brand-new series will feature the following African Animals: Elephant, Rhino, Lion, Leopard, Buffalo, and Meerkat. The obverse of all coins will bear the Coat of Arms of Sierra Leone.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Virenium Diameter: 28.40 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: 950

