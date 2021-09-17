To commemorate the 60th anniversary of independence, Pobjoy Mint has produced a coin to celebrate Sierra Leone’s remarkable journey on becoming an independent state after more than 150 years of British colonial rule.

The design on the coin features a lion sitting on a rock with an acacia tree in the background. The obverse of the coin features the Coat of Arms of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

The name Sierra Leone means ‘Lion Mountains’ or ‘Mountains of Lions’. Pedro de Sintra was among the first European explorers in this area and upon approaching the coast he heard lions roaring in the mountains and gave it the name ‘Serra Lyoa’ in Portuguese, which translates to “Sierra Leone”.

Sierra Leone, previously known as the British Crown Colony of Sierra Leone, gained independence from British rule on April 27, 1961. HM Queen Elizabeth II remained the head of state until 1971 when the new country became a Republic.

Independence Day formally began as the Duke of Kent handed over royal instruments recognizing Sierra Leone as an independent nation. Sir Maurice Dorman, Governor since 1956, was then sworn in as Governor-General. While Sir Milton Margai, who led Sierra Leone to independence from Great Britain, became the country’s first Prime Minister.

The Dominion of Sierra Leone retained a parliamentary system of government and was a member of the Commonwealth of Nations.

At this year’s official ceremony, current Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio said “Our freedom fighters went through countless suffering to give us our freedom. 27th April is a day of remembrance and honor to our heroes,” adding that over the past 60 years, the Sierra Leonean people have learned to live together as a nation.

Coin Specifications

Metal: .925 Sterling Silver; Cu-Ni Diameter: 38.60 mm Weight: 28.28 g Issue Limit: Silver: 2,000; Cu-Ni: 10,000

Presentation

The capsulated Proof Sterling Silver coins are packaged in a presentation box with a Certificate of Authenticity. The Cupro Nickel coins will come raw in tubes.

