Tiffany Art Metropolis – London

Palau. 20 Dollars 2023. Silver .999. 3 oz. 55 mm. Proof. Mintage: 999 pieces. Special technology: smartminting® (Ultra High Relief); Tiffany glass inlay. Minted by B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Palau. 50 Dollars 2023. Silver .999. 1 kg. 120 mm. Proof. Mintage: 99 pieces. Special technology: smartminting (Ultra High Relief); Tiffany glass inlay. Minted by B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Description of the Coin

One side features a map of London, the most important sights standing out thanks to 3D minting. The River Thames is represented by a Tiffany glass inlay in the shape of a blue line. In the lower field METROPOLIS / Tiffany Art 2023.

The other side presents Tower Bridge in pouring rain; below it is the River Thames, partially depicted with Tiffany inlay. In the field on the bottom left, the coat of arms of Palau with the legend REPUBLIC OF PALAU 20 resp. 50 $; above LONDON I love you.

Background

By 2023, CIT has already arrived at the third major European city to be featured on their successful Tiffany Art Metropolis series. This year’s issue is dedicated to London, the most-visited tourist destination in Europe. In 2018 alone, more than 19 million people flocked to Greater London.

They would have all been able to find their way with this coin in their hand – that is how detailed the depiction of the city map is. Buildings that every tourist considers characteristic of London stand out thanks to 3D minting: Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, the British Museum, St. Paul, and the Tower. Of course, the typical double-decker bus is represented, too. Tower Bridge is depicted as the city’s most famous bridge on the other side.

As always, this year’s release of Tiffany Art Metropolis will include four issues: one of three ounces and another one with a weight of one kilogram. Later this year, CIT will present the corresponding 5oz issues in gold and silver / Black Proof, which will be inspired by London’s most famous building. What building will not to announced until summer.

Further Information

www.cit.li/coins/tiffany-art-metropolis-london

www.cit.li/coins/tiffany-art-metropolis-london-kilo-edition

* * *

