The stunning 2021 Year of the Ox 1oz Silver Gilded Edition is the perfect gift or collectible for those born under the lunar ox.

Those born under the sign of the Chinese lunar ox in 2021, 2009, 1997, 1985, 1973 and every 12th preceding year are said to be kind, intelligent, honest, and reliable. Admired for their strong work ethic, logical mindset, and calm demeanor, they are recognized as great leaders.

Released as Australian legal tender, each coin is meticulously struck by The Perth Mint from 1oz of 99.99% pure silver.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 23,500 of the Australian Lunar Series III 2020 Year of the Ox 1oz Silver Gilded Coin individually out of a maximum mintage of 25,000.

Design

The reverse of each coin portrays a stylized representation of an ox with its calf. The oxen are gilded in 24-carat gold and in the background, a village is depicted among mountains. Also included in the design is a cherry blossom tree, the Chinese character for ‘ox’, the inscription ‘OX 2021’, and The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark.

The obverse of the coin depicts the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the weight and fineness, and the monetary denomination.

Presentation

The coin is housed in a classic display case with a clear lid decorated with a silver geometric design. The case is packaged in a beautifully illustrated shipper portraying the story of how the ox became an animal of the zodiac and is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

The shippers of the coins in the Australian Lunar Series III will, when arrayed together, form a diorama depicting the ancient myth of The Great Race.

The Year of the Ox Gilded Coin can also be purchased in a capsule only with a numbered Certificate of Authenticity for collectors of the 12-coin set.

Year of the Ox Designer(s)

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Ing Ing Jong is a coin designer at the Perth Mint. Her work can be seen on many of the Lunar Series coins.

Coin Specifications