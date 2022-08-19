Macau Lunar Series Year of the Rabbit Coin Launched by Singapore Mint

By The Singapore Mint ……



The Singapore Mint is proud to present the 2023 Macau Lunar Rabbit Coins issued by the Monetary Authority of Macau. The 2023 Macau Lunar Rabbit Coins are the fourth issue of the new Macau Lunar Coin Series (2020 – 2031). This exclusive coin series exemplifies the success of the previous third lunar series (2008 – 2019), which had clinched numerous international awards, including the “Vicenza Palladio” international prizes and the Mint Directors’ Conference “Most Beautiful Commemorative Gold Coin” awards. The Singapore Mint is honored to be appointed as the official mint and exclusive international sales agent responsible for the production and international marketing of this series that is highly sought after internationally.

The 2023 Macau Lunar Rabbit Coin design demonstrates the characteristics of Macau’s World Heritage Sites and showcases the unique blend of Macau’s Chinese and Portuguese culture through the tasteful design elements and innovative craftsmanship. In addition, the cutting-edge minting techniques adopted reflect The Singapore Mint’s capabilities in design creativity, matched by skillful craftsmanship and innovative minting techniques.

The obverse design of the coin features a lively tamed rabbit, portrayed with a vibrant display of pink-colored Portuguese-inspired patterned tiles. Embellishing the background are lotuses, the city flower of Macau, adding to the intricacy of the coin design. The accompanying text is also thoughtfully arranged to resemble the map of the Macau Peninsula.

The reverse design features the Old City Walls, located within the Historic Centre of Macau, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Old City Walls are remnants of early Portuguese tradition of constructing defensive walls around the port settlements. Built using an elaborate mixture of clay, soil, sand, rice straw, crushed rocks and oyster shells compacted in successive layers, the Old City Walls shoulder the great responsibility as the guardian of the city. The coin is designed with a side angle perspective which shows the sturdiness and toughness of the Old City Walls, presented in an artistic presentation.

Three coin types are available: 1 oz 999 Fine Silver, 5 oz 999 Fine Silver, and 1⁄2 oz 999.9 Fine Gold.

The 5 oz silver coins are each embedded with a sparkling Swarovski crystal, and the gold coins are each embellished with an exquisite gold Swarovski ring, creating a dazzling collection.

In addition, the Monetary Authority of Macau has also launched an exclusive collector’s box for avid collectors to house and collect all 12 designs of the 1oz 999 Fine Silver coins of this exquisite series.

The Monetary Authority of Macau is the exclusive distributor in Macau, and there is limited coin allocation for international market distribution outside Macau. Issuance of the coins will commence from January 2023.

