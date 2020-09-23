Mayflower Commemorated on 1/2 Gram Gold Coin

The Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the release of an extremely limited ½ Gram Gold Proof coin to celebrate the 400th Anniversary of the Pilgrim Voyage on the Mayflower.

In September of 1620, the Mayflower set sail from Plymouth in the United Kingdom to voyage to America, known at the time to the English as the New World. The 102 passengers and 30 crew aboard the Mayflower were in search of a new life and would go on to be known as the Pilgrims and influence the future of the United States of America in ways they could have never imagined.

The Mayflower was a square-rigged ship with a beak head bow and high structures fore and aft which protected the crew and the main deck from the elements. Her stern carried a 30-foot high, square aft-castle, which made the ship extremely difficult to sail against the wind. As a result, the Mayflower’s voyage from England to America took more than two months to complete.

The design of the coin features the Mayflower Ship with the words “The Mayflower” inscribed at the top and “1620 – 2020” inscribed at the bottom. The obverse of the coin features the Pobjoy exclusive effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Each coin comes with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

Coin Specifications

Metal: 1/2 gram Gold Proof Diameter: 11.00 mm Weight: 0.50 g Issue Limit: 99

