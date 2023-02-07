Intl. Convention of Historians and Numismatists Announces Medal Design Competition

Organizers for the Fourth International Convention of Historians and Numismatists—Santo Domingo MMXXIII–have announced a call to artists interested in submitting a design rendering for this year’s commemorative medal design competition.

Set to be held in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, from June 28 through July 2, Santo Domingo MMXXIII is the fourth in a progression of ICHN conventions that launched with Potosí 2016–the First International Convention of Historians and Numismatists–and was followed by Arequipa 2018, Cartagena MMXXI, and now, the upcoming Santo Domingo MMXXIII.

The competition is to be juried by the Santo Domingo MMXXIII Commemorative Medal Design Commission, a group of five prominent numismatists individually selected by Jośe Manuel Henriquez and Daniel Oropeza Alba, Presidents of the Organizing Committee for Santo Domingo MMXXIII. Commission members are: Miguel Estrella (President), Dominican Republic; Jorge Madonna, Argentina; Raúl Tapia, Bolivia; Oswaldo Rodrigues Jr., Brazil; and Augi Garcia, United States.

The competition is open to any person in the world with exception of the event’s organizing committee and commemorative medal design commission. The winner will be awarded with the minting of their design and will receive a commemorative medal minted in silver and a certificate of recognition.

Contestants who rank second and third place will be awarded a special certificate. Deadline to submit is midnight February 15, 2023. For complete competition submission guidelines email: [email protected].

Traditionally held in host cities that were once headquarters for historic minting houses, the biennially occurring International Conventions of Historians and Numismatists are widely recognized as the most representative and prestigious numismatic event in Latin America, bringing together the most important researchers, collectors, associations, and numismatic companies from more than 20 countries on three continents. Events feature publication of previously unpublished research, lectures by prominent researchers, book releases, commercial tables for sellers and collectors, cultural excursions, and both formal and informal social events.

For complete competition information, email Miguel Estrella at [email protected].

For event registration e-mail [email protected] For more information visit www.santodomingo2023.com.

