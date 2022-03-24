Mint of Poland Commemorates the 500th Anniversary of Copernicus' Treatise on Coins

By Mint of Poland ……



500 years have passed since Nicolaus Copernicus delivered the treatise “De aestimatione monetae” (“On the Respect of the Coin”) at the Sejmik of Royal Prussia in Grudziądz. On this occasion, the Mint of Poland, commissioned by the Polish Society of Astronomy Lovers, produced a silver numismatic product. As of Monday, March 21, it is available for sale.

An Important Anniversary, a Unique Project

Made of high-quality silver (Ag999) in a limited mintage of 500 pieces, you can now buy the coin online at the Mint of Poland store. The project commemorates the first public presentation of the monetary views of Nicolaus Copernicus – an outstanding astronomer and one of the founders of the field of Economics, enunciating the monetary law stating that “worse money replaces better money”.

On the obverse of the coin, in the central part, there is an image of the southern wing of the Teutonic castle in Grudziądz, where the treatise was delivered. Above the castle, there is an inscription in Latin: “De aestimatione monetae” (“On the Respect of the Coin”), and under the image, a fragment of the treatise entitled “Monetae cudendae ratio”.

On the reverse of the numismatic item, there is an image of Nicolaus Copernicus, holding a purse in his hands, his numismatic treatise, and three coins from the reign of Sigismund I the Old. In the background, we see a fragment of the 19th-century graphic Nicolaus Copernicus delivering the Treatise on the Respect of Coins at the General Assembly in Grudziądz by Johan Schübeller. The reverse also shows the place and date of the treatise.

History Enchanted in a Coin

In the treatise, issued on March 21, 1522, Nicolaus Copernicus scientifically arranged the concepts related to money and coins. He also formulated a law stating that if there is money in circulation of the same denomination, but different in weight and alloy of the metals used to mint them, then coins with greater weight and a more valuable alloy are withdrawn from the market and hoarded. On the other hand, “worse” coins remain in circulation. The effect of monetary considerations were subsequent versions of the treatise, crowned with the monetary reform of Decius that finally contributed to the ordering of the monetary system of the Kingdom of Poland and its dependent lands.

