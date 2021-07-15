New series of Sea Creatures 50p colored coins issued on behalf of the British Indian Ocean Territory

Fifth release in a six-coin series features the yellow longnose butterflyfish

Low issue limit of 2,750

Also available in Proof Sterling Silver with an incredibly low issue limit of 175 worldwide

The Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the fifth coin in the stunning new series of 50p coins featuring Sea Creatures issued on behalf of British Indian Ocean Territory.

The fifth coin in the collection features the yellow longnose butterflyfish named in three languages for its distinctive elongated jaw. The design on the coin features an adult yellow longnose butterflyfish swimming along coral reefs.

The yellow longnose butterflyfish (Forcipiger longirostris) is a very common butterflyfish. Along with its relative, the big longnose, they have one of the longest Hawaiian fish names, lau-wiliwili-nukunuku-‘oi-‘oi. Its meaning is “leaf of the wili-wili tree with a sharp nose.” The hue of the fish is similar to the coloring of the big, billowy leaves of the Hawaiian wili-wili tree.

The yellow longnose butterflyfish has a disc-like body that is laterally compressed and it has a long protruding snout tipped with a small mouth. The dorsal fin is continuous and it has a rounded tail fin. This fish has a bright yellow body as well as yellow dorsal, anal, and pelvic fins. There is a black bar over the nape covering the upper half of the eyes, giving a mask-like appearance.

These butterflyfish spend most of their time near exposed seaward reefs where there is lots of coral growth, rocky caves, and ledges, and they are also found in lagoon reefs. They inhabit depths from between three to 476 feet with environments that include everything from shallow flats to very deep walls. They are usually seen in pairs though sometimes seen in small groups of as many as five individuals, and occasionally they are seen alone.

The coin is available in Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish with the yellow longnose butterflyfish portrayed in full color really bringing its pattern to life. A special color album, which is sold separately, has been designed to house all six coins of the collection. The coin is also available in colored Proof Sterling Silver.

The obverse of the coin features the Pobjoy Mint exclusive effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Sterling Silver Colored; Cu-Ni Colored Diameter: 27.30 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 175; Cu-Ni: 2,750

Presentation

The Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish 50p is presented in capsules with a special album sold separately to house all six coins. The Proof Sterling Silver 50p coin is housed in a red box with a special certificate of authenticity.

