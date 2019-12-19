With a history of more than 400 years, the Royal Dutch Mint presents a 1 oz Brilliant Uncirculated Lion Dollar restrike with a limited mintage of 15,000 coins worldwide.

After a year of hiatus, APMEX is proud to bring back the highly anticipated and long overdue 2019 Netherlands 1 oz Silver Lion Dollar Restrike Coin. Lowest mintage in the series, which further adds to the collectibility and appeal of this beautiful restrike coin.

Coin Highlights:

Mintage of only 15,000 coins worldwide.

Contains 1 oz of .999 fine silver.

Comes housed in a protective plastic capsule.

Obverse: Displays a large heraldic lion in a larger size, and the design has two circles of beadwork around the rim enclosing a legend, the date of issue, 2019, and the motto of the United Provinces, CONFIDENS. DNO. NON. MOVETVR, or “Who trusts in the Lord is not moved” (“DNO” is an abbreviation of “Domino,” or “Lord”).

Reverse: Features standing knight. In front of his legs rests a shield bearing a lion in what is known as the rampant position (this lion is found on both the Dutch and Belgian coats of arms).

The restrike based on the design of the original issue in 1651.

Guaranteed by the Royal Dutch Mint.

This stunning silver coin is loved around the world for its 1 oz metal content and classic restrike design.

The Royal Dutch Mint is a company owned entirely by the Dutch State, and since 1807 the only Dutch entity that is allowed to strike and issue coins.

On 17 September 1806, when The Netherlands was under the rule of King Louis Napoleon, he decided that the striking and distribution of coins should be by a single, national body. This was in contrast to the Middle Ages custom of large trading cities having their own mint and coins, which resulted in several coins circulating within the country, and many levels of controlling bureaucracy.

Originally it was the intention to found the mint in the capital city of Amsterdam but, since there was insufficient finance available, it was decided to locate the National Mint seat in Utrecht.

After Napoleon was defeated in 1813, and the Kingdom of the Netherlands was founded with William I as king, the mint was renamed as Rijks Munt. What is now known as Belgium was a part of the new kingdom, and a second mint was located in Brussels. When Belgium achieved independence in 1839, the Rijks Munt became the only mint in the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The provincial coins had been minted before the unification of the mint were still in circulation. Due to their relatively high intrinsic value, the “new” coins would only gain popularity with the passage of time. In 1849 the provincial coins were officially taken out of circulation.

In 1901 the company was placed under the supervision of the Ministry of Finance, and in 1912 the mint officially became a company owned by the state. At the end of the German occupation during the Second World War, in 1944, coins were produced in the United States. This was necessary to ensure that there would be enough currency available after the liberation. In 1994 Rijks Munt was renamed as De Nederlandse Munt NV. It became a company, 100% of whose shares are owned by the Dutch State. The Queen awarded the company the prefix Koninklijk (Royal) five years later, and the company was now allowed to call itself De Koninklijke Nederlandse Munt (The Royal Dutch Mint).

