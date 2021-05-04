Netherlands to Issue 2021 Gold Ducats by Reservation Only

Orders Being Accepted Until May 27 When Mintage Set, Reservations No Longer Guaranteed

By Coin & Currency Institute



The Dutch Gold Ducat and Double Gold Ducat are appearing in another variation of their traditional, classic design for their 2021 issue from the Royal Dutch Mint. The first Gold Ducat with the legendary standing knight was struck in Holland under the United Provinces in 1586. The first Double Ducat came from the province of Friesland in 1612. The Dutch Kingdom continued the practice.

The coin has always had the same basic obverse of a standing knight accompanied by an ornately inscribed tablet on the reverse. The only variations reflect artistic liberties taken by mint engravers. The coins are based on the design of the engraver Johan Willem Marmé, the die cutter at the Utrecht Mint from 1763 to 1795. Marmé’s present-day successors in Utrecht have taken his original design, characterized by a distinct helmet and accurate, detailed buttons on the knight’s outfit, and adapted it to the requirements of 21st-century minting.

The 2021 issues are the last in a four-year series that focuses on the international use of the ducats over four centuries.

They use the points of the compass as a guide to explore the trade routes in which the Gold Ducats played an important role. The 2018 coin pointed north to the Baltics, where the grain trade in particular led to enormous profits for Dutch traders. The journey in 2019 was east to Asia, where in addition to the Dutch trading outpost of Batavia (Indonesia), the Dutch East India Company (VOC) founded many different trading posts in several countries. To make trade easier, the company minted its own coins, including the Gold Ducats. The 2020 issues continued south, towards Africa, where many gold sources were discovered and where pirates and privateers interrupted many an East India Trading Company journey – to the formers’ profit and the company’s loss.

This year’s issue points west and marks an important anniversary. On June 3, 1621, the Geoctrooieerde Westindische Compagnie (GWC), or Dutch West India Company, was granted a charter for a trade monopoly in the Dutch West Indies by the Republic of the Seven United Netherlands. It could operate in West Africa (between the Tropic of Cancer and the Cape of Good Hope) and the Americas, including the Pacific Ocean and the eastern part of New Guinea. It also had a role in the short-lived colony in North America, then called New Netherland, that extended from Maryland to Massachussetts and inlcuded what is now New York City. The reverse of this year’s coins are adorned with acanthus leaves, shells, the letter “W,” and an ornate 16th-century “Plakaat”, or placard, the act that codified the ducats as legal tender in the Dutch Republic.

The coins are made of the long-time Dutch ducat standard of .983 fine gold. The single Gold Ducat weighs 3.494 grams and is 21 mm in diameter, and can be reserved for $399 USD. The 26 mm Double Gold Ducat weighs 6.988 grams and costs $689. Both are in wood cases with numbered certificates.

The single Gold Ducat and its companion coin, the Double Gold Ducat, are both minted only in Proof quality and are being offered on a reservation-only basis until May 27. Sales will then close and the mintage will be restricted by the Mint to the number of orders received. In 2020 the issued amounts were 878 Gold Ducats and only 798 Double Ducats.

The Mint advises that delivery will be in September. The coins will only be charged to buyers when they are shipped.

Orders are being accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until May 27, 2021. For more information on the coins or to order visit www.coin-currency.com or contact the Coin & Currency Institute, P.O. Box 399, Williston, VT 05495. Toll-free: 1-800-421-1866. Fax: 802-536-4787. E-mail: mail@coin-currency.com. Add $7.50 per order for insured Priority Mail. Vermont residents should add 6% sales tax. Major credit cards are accepted.

