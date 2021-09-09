New 2-Coin Bimetallic Series Commemorates 30 Years of Environmental Protocol in Antarctica

The Antarctic Treaty is recognized as one of the most successful international agreements, setting an example of peaceful cooperation.

2021 marks the 30th Anniversary of the Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty, which provides for the comprehensive protection of the Antarctic environment. Pobjoy Mint is therefore delighted to announce the release of this beautiful new £2 coin on behalf of the British Antarctic Territory to commemorate this anniversary.

The Protocol was signed in Madrid on October 4, 1991, and entered into force in 1998. It designates Antarctica as a ‘natural reserve, devoted to peace and science.’ Article 3 of the Environmental Protocol sets out basic principles applicable to human activities in Antarctica and Article 7 prohibits all activities relating to Antarctic mineral resources, except for scientific purposes.

Protection of native flora and fauna has been a concern for the Consultative Parties to the Antarctic Treaty since the beginning. Article 3.2 of the Environmental Protocol provides that activities to be undertaken in Antarctica shall be planned and conducted so as to avoid ‘detrimental changes in the distribution, abundance or productivity of species or population of species of fauna & flora’ and ‘further jeopardy to endangered or threatened species or populations of such species.’ Annex II to the Protocol sets out specific measures to give effect to this and provides several different mechanisms to protect Antarctic species including the prohibition of taking (removing) and of harmful interference, except in accordance with a permit; restrictions on the introduction of non-native species, except in accordance with a permit; and the designation of Specially Protected Species.

The coin features a delightful Ross seal with its pup – a species that is specifically mentioned in Annex II (Flora & Fauna) of the Protocol and therefore a perfect choice to depict on this stunning new £2 coin.

The obverse of the coin features an effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Silver; Bimetallic Diameter: 28.40 mm Weight: 12.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 275; Bimetallic: 3,750

Presentation

The bimetallic coin is presented in a special presentation pack that incorporates the Certificate of Authenticity. The fine silver £2 coin is presented in a box complemented with a sleeve using the special design that incorporates the Certificate of Authenticity.

