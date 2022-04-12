New £2 Coin Commemorates the 40th Anniversary of the Falklands War

Commemorating the 40th Anniversary of the Falklands Liberation

Featuring the Official Emblem of the Falklands 40th

Bi-metal coin available in special color pack – only 2,750 available

Also produced in Proof fine silver with Goldclad surround with a small issue limit of only 199

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the liberation of the Falkland Islands, and to mark this significant historical event, the Pobjoy Mint is proud to announce the release of a brand new £2 coin produced on behalf of the Falkland Islands Government.

Liberation Day takes place on June 14 and commemorates the end of the occupation of the Falkland Islands by Argentina in 1982. Islanders gather at Christ Church Cathedral to mark the occasion with a thanksgiving service, followed by wreath-laying at the Liberation Monument and a military parade. The day is a public holiday in the Falkland Islands.

This collector’s coin is a £2 piece and features the official 40th Anniversary of Liberation emblem (Also known as Falklands 40th), which comprises the number 40 with the Union Jack and incorporates various aspects of life on the Falkland Islands.

2022 has been named the “Looking Forward at Forty” year, a special way of making it a time to reflect on the achievements that have been made with their hard-won freedom, and to look forward to the next 40 years of life in the Falkland Islands.

A number of events will take place throughout the year in the Falkland Islands and the UK, to commemorate the sacrifices made in 1982, and to celebrate the progress made in the Islands over the past 40 years.

The long-running dispute between Britain and Argentina over the ownership of the Falkland Islands was brought to a head on March 19, 1982, when 50 Argentines landed and hoisted their flag. Under the order of Galtieri, President of Argentina, the invasion of the Falkland Islands was declared on April 2, which triggered the start of the War.

The British Government, then led by Margaret Thatcher, responded to this attack by sending a large task force to recapture the Islands. The Campaign launched by Margaret Thatcher, which probably initiated her nickname of the ‘Iron Lady’, was one of the most memorable events in post-war British history, in which British Forces operated 8,000 miles from home and in terrible conditions. Nearly 1,000 people lost their lives during the 74-day conflict but the War was brought to an end on June 14 with the surrender of Argentina and the announcement of Britain as the victor.

The obverse of the coin is an effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

Presentation

The bimetallic coin is presented in a special presentation pack that incorporates the Certificate of Authenticity. The fine silver £2 coin is presented in a white box complemented with a sleeve using the special design that incorporates the Certificate of Authenticity.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Fine Silver with Goldclad; Bimetallic Diameter: 28.40 mm Weight: 12.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 199; Bimetallic: 2,750

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. You can call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.

Related Content About the Pobjoy Mint