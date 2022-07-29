New 3-Coin Set Honors Centennial of Discovery of Tutankhamun’s Tomb

Stunning three-coin series available in individual packs

Pobjoy Mint is thrilled to announce the release of a phenomenal three-coin series on behalf of Sierra Leone to commemorate the centenary of the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb.

Most of Tutankhamun’s popularity stems from the fact that his tomb was discovered in 1922 in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor almost completely intact by English archaeologist and Egyptologist Howard Carter.

Carter and his workmen discovered a step leading to the tomb of King Tutankhamun in the Valley of the Kings in Egypt on November 4, 1922. His discovery spurred renewed interest in Ancient Egypt and the marvels of Luxor. Tut-mania took over the world and ‘Howard Carter’ and ‘Tutankhamun’ remain famous to this day.

The coins in this fascinating series depict some of the most splendid treasures extracted from Tutankhamun’s tomb and some important symbols of Ancient Egypt.

The first Coin features the Death Mask – A popular icon for Ancient Egypt, Tutankhamun’s glorious funerary mask is undoubtedly the most renowned of all the artifacts recovered from the boy king’s tomb. The design on the coin features the death mask with hieroglyphics in the background.

The second coin features the Coffinette – In the process of mummification, the pharaoh’s internal organs were removed from its body and preserved in four miniature coffinettes. One of Tutankhamun’s coffinettes appears in the center of this design with two cartouches – one on each side – which spell in hieroglyphics the young pharaoh’s birth name Tutankhamun, and his throne name Nebkheperure.

The third coin features the Throne – Buried beneath Tutankhamun’s hippopotamus couch, Howard Carter discovered the most dazzling Gold Throne depicting an image of the boy king and his queen. This design features the scene in which the queen is anointing her young husband with perfume while he sits upon the throne.

The coins are available as a shaped $1 and are produced in Virenium, a metal developed by Pobjoy Mint that is light gold in color. These stunning coins will be individually presented in a Pobjoy Mint presentation pack. The obverse of the coin features an effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

