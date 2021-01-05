New 50 Pence Coin Commemorates Arrival of HMS Terror in Antarctica

Pobjoy Mint is pleased to announce the new release of the HMS Terror 50 pence coin on behalf of the British Antarctic Territory. This new coin is to commemorate the 180th Anniversary of the arrival of HMS Terror in Antarctica.

Constructed for the Royal Navy and launched in 1813, Terror was converted into a polar exploration ship in the mid-1830s. Her solid construction made her ideally suited for use in the dangerous sea ice that would crush other ships.

In 1839, Terror was assigned to a voyage to the Antarctic with HMS Erebus under the overall command of James Clark Ross. On November 21, 1840, they departed for Antarctica. In January 1841, the ship landed on Victoria Land and they proceeded to name areas of the landscape named after British politicians, scientists, and acquaintances. The dormant volcano Mount Terror on Ross Island was named after the ship by the expedition commander.

The obverse of the coin features an effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Proof .925 Sterling Silver, Unc. Cupro-Nickel Diameter: 27.30 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 175; Cu-Ni: 2,750

Presentation

The Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish Coin is housed in a special presentation pack.

