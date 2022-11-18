Produced in Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish with a low issue limit of only 1,950 and presented in a special color pack

Also available in Proof Sterling Silver with an exceptionally low issue limit of only 195 worldwide

To commemorate Jacques-Yves Cousteau on the 25th anniversary of his death, the Pobjoy Mint is pleased to announce the release of this limited-edition 50 pence coin on behalf of the British Antarctic Territory.

Jacques-Yves Cousteau was a French naval officer, explorer, conservationist, filmmaker, scientist, photographer, author, and researcher who studied the sea and all forms of life in water. He co-developed the Aqua-Lung, the first open-circuit SCUBA set, and pioneered marine conservation.

With his iconic red beanie and famed ship Calypso, the French marine explorer sailed the world for much of the late 20th century, educating millions about the Earth’s oceans and its inhabitants—and inspiring their protection.

On an expedition in Antarctica in 1972, Cousteau and his divers were the first to explore under the icebergs and ice shelf. His ship RV Calypso, a former British Royal Navy minesweeper, was equipped with a helicopter and a balloon to complete the equipment for aerial exploration. Cousteau restructured and transformed the ship into an expedition vessel and support base for diving, filming and oceanographic research.

In the four-month-long expedition in Antarctica, Cousteau captured never-before-seen footage of the frozen continent and his epic voyage, where his ship barely escaped the onslaught of ice and storm she encountered.

This human adventure, which was made into a film, gave the world a modern vision of the ice continent and its stakes. The epic adventure led Jacques Cousteau to launch, in 1990, an international petition to safeguard the whole continent proclaiming that “Antarctica is an inestimable treasure that we must preserve intact for future generations”.

The design features the ship Calypso with a balloon set to take off for aerial exploration in the icy Antarctic waters. The coin is available in Cupro-Nickel Diamond Finish inside a beautifully presented pack and in Proof Sterling Silver in a presentation acrylic box with a complementary sleeve. The obverse of the coin features an effigy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

Presentation

The Cupro-Nickel Diamond Finish coin is presented in a special presentation pack. The Proof Sterling Silver 50 pence coin is presented in an acrylic box complimented with a sleeve using the special design.

Coin Specifications

Metal: .925 Sterling Silver; Cupro-Nickel Diameter: 27.30 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 195; Cu-Ni: 1,950

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. You can call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.

Related Content About the Pobjoy Mint