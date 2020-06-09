After popular demand, The Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the first 50 pence coin series on behalf of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Government. The first coin in the new series features the chinstrap penguin (Pygoscelis antarcticus).

The penguins coins have been vastly popular with collectors and this very-low-issue-limit series is sure to be no different. The coin is available in Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish that is complimented with a limited-edition silver coin series making this collection even more special–though the silver chinstrap penguin coin is already SOLD OUT!

Situated about halfway between the southeast coast of Argentina and the Antarctic continent, South Georgia is often referred to as an Antarctic oasis, or “the Galapagos of the poles”, because of the huge numbers of penguins that breed there. The penguin is often regarded as the emblem of Antarctica, as penguins are the most common birds in the Antarctic.

They live in such vast quantities that the populations of some colonies can be larger than some human cities with the total number of breeding pairs in the Antarctic region estimated to be 20 million. The chinstrap penguins are often referred to as “stonebreaker penguins” due to their screech being so piercing that it could break stones.

The design on the coin itself features a male chinstrap penguin screeching. The Pobjoy Mint exclusive effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is shown on the obverse of the coin.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Sterling Silver, Cupro-Nickel Diameter: 27.30 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 199; Cu-Ni: 2,500

Presentation

We have produced a collector’s album (sold separately) for this set of coloured penguins, which gives important facts and information about the individual penguins. The Proof Sterling silver coins are presented in an acrylic box with a special presentation sleeve.

