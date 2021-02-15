Following the success of the £2 coin issued on behalf of the Government of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands last year, The Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the new release of a 50 pence coin that bears a design reflecting the universal role of nurses and their nursing values. These values have contributed to medical provision on South Georgia in the past, during this present time, and will also continue to do so in the future.

This new coin features the values every nurse works according to known as “Compassion in Practice” or the “6Cs”: Competence, Communication, Care, Courage, Commitment, and Compassion. This code presents the professional standards that nurses, midwives, and nursing associates strive to uphold. These values are particularly relevant to South Georgia’s heritage, especially during the whaling era where the number of graves is a testament to how dangerous their occupation was during that time.

While the majority of the world remains in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic, this design is particularly apt for South Georgia as the Territory is currently COVID-free and they are working with the support of the British Antarctic Territory Medical Unit to ensure that the Territory is kept safe during this time.

The design on the new 50 pence coin features a heart in the center with the trace of a heartbeat running across the heart. The heart is then surrounded by the beautiful feathered wings of an angel symbolizing the protection of the care workers that is being given to those who are affected. The 6Cs of Compassion in Practice are shown in the surround along with the Coat of Arms of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

The new 50 pence coin will be housed in a special presentation pack and the Proof Silver coin presented in a box with a special certificate.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Sterling Silver, Cupro-Nickel Diameter: 27.30 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 199; Cu-Ni: 2,750

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. You can call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.

Related Content About the Pobjoy Mint